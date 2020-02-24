Leeds United fans react to Sheffield United’s interest in Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has taken his game to a new level under Marcelo Bielsa, and it won’t be an exaggeration to say that he is the best defensive midfielder in the Championship.
The 24-year-old has been an epitome of consistency and supreme quality for the last two seasons. This would certainly be his final season in the Championship irrespective of where Leeds end up at the end of the campaign. He is that good.
Leeds did a very good job in the summer to thwart advances from several Premier League clubs, as Bielsa felt he simply can’t part ways with the highly talented midfielder, affectionately called by the fans as the ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’.
The likes of Aston Villa, Wolves, and Manchester United are serial followers of his development. And the latest club to have joined the list of admirers is Sheffield United.
According to reports from The Sun, Sheffield United fancy their chances to sign the Leeds United midfielder, and they value him at around / more than £20 million. The Blades are hoping to secure a place for European football next season, and it could give them leverage in luring him to Bramall Lane.
On the other hand, Phillips, a local lad representing his club, would happily stay around if Leeds secure promotion to the Premier League. The Whites are second in the Championship, and are favourites to return to the top-tier of English football after long years of absence.
Here are some of the best reactions from both sets of fans on Twitter:
