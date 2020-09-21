Leeds United fans react to Ruslan Malinovskyi transfer link

Ruslan Malinovskyi

Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Ruslan Malinovskyi.

According to reports from The Telegraph, the Whites are said to be keen on signing the midfielder from Atalanta.


Leeds are keen to bolster their midfield and have been linked with a move for Udinese’s Rodrigo de Paul. However, the Italian club’s £35m valuation of the player is proving to be a stumbling block.

Malinovskyi, on the other hand, could represent a much cheaper alternative.

Leeds fans are excited with the latest transfer rumour, with many feel that he would be a quality signing. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has claimed recently that the Whites have £35-50m left in their kitty to spend in the transfer market if Marcelo Bielsa feels the need.

It is claimed that the 27-year-old would cost around £20 million, and it makes him a cheaper and yet more appealing target than De Paul.

Malinovskyi possesses a great deal of quality, as he chipped in with nine goals for Atalanta last season.

The Ukranian has a happy knack of scoring from midfield and is very good at taking free-kicks. Leeds have other targets as well, but Malinovskyi would be a cracking addition to the squad.