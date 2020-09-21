Leeds United fans react to Ruslan Malinovskyi transfer link

Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Ruslan Malinovskyi.

According to reports from The Telegraph, the Whites are said to be keen on signing the midfielder from Atalanta.





Leeds are keen to bolster their midfield and have been linked with a move for Udinese’s Rodrigo de Paul. However, the Italian club’s £35m valuation of the player is proving to be a stumbling block.

Malinovskyi, on the other hand, could represent a much cheaper alternative.

Leeds fans are excited with the latest transfer rumour, with many feel that he would be a quality signing. Here are some of the selected tweets:

malinovskyi was one of the best players in that atalanta team last season, rdp is good but i’d say malin is very very close maybe even better — løu (@bloufacev2) September 20, 2020

Malinovskyi Atalanta CM 8 goals 5 assists in 34 games only 12 starts mind — Armo☀️🌙 🏆 (@Jordan_Armo) September 20, 2020

If Ruslan Malinovskyi is the back up option to Rodrigo de Paul, then Leeds United are in a good place. 👌 #lufc https://t.co/7oOpVmDVTO — BielsaCarajo 🇦🇷 (@carajo_bielsa) September 20, 2020

I’d love malinovskyi tbh. But it’s hard to spell his name — Ronan c (@Ronan1919) September 20, 2020

Ruslan Malinovskyi …. another amazing player 🔥 followed him a lot last season with Atalanta #lufc — Ben 🏆🥇🥂🍾 (@BENNYLUFC96) September 20, 2020

Malinovskyi is some player but i would still prefer De Paul. i did find it odd that De Paul hadn’t been playing for Udinese the whole time this was going on and then since it’s gone quiet he played yesterday — ALAW (@AIILeedsArentWe) September 20, 2020

Malinovskyi would be quality. — Leedsarewe (@Leedsarewefoot1) September 20, 2020

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has claimed recently that the Whites have £35-50m left in their kitty to spend in the transfer market if Marcelo Bielsa feels the need.

It is claimed that the 27-year-old would cost around £20 million, and it makes him a cheaper and yet more appealing target than De Paul.

Malinovskyi possesses a great deal of quality, as he chipped in with nine goals for Atalanta last season.

The Ukranian has a happy knack of scoring from midfield and is very good at taking free-kicks. Leeds have other targets as well, but Malinovskyi would be a cracking addition to the squad.