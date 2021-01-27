Leeds United fans react to Rodrigo display vs Newcastle

Leeds United returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Newcastle United on Tuesday night in the Premier League clash at St James’ Park.

Raphinha and Jack Harrison scored on either side of a Miguel Almiron finish and sealed the tie in Leeds favour. It was Newcastle’s fifth defeat in a row in the Premier League and the Magpies have now picked up just two points from the past 27 available to them.





It wasn’t a spectacular performance from the Whites but they did just enough to pick up all three points.

Raphinha and Pascal Struijk were outstanding for Marcelo Bielsa’s side. Rodrigo was also brilliant on the night and Leeds fans took to Twitter to express their reaction to the Spaniard’s performance. Here are some of the selected tweets:

His passing was quality tonight. Probably his best performance for us. — Bobby Grazzler (@blanny81) January 26, 2021

Agreed! Just in general we look too relaxed and lazy on the ball at times. We cut out playing ourselves into trouble and maybe go with 2 up top points should keep rolling in — Jack Lambert (@JackLambert18) January 26, 2021

More to come from him. Raphinha superb. Struijk comfortable at the back. Big gaps in the midfield at times — White Knight LUFC (@WhiteKnightLUFC) January 26, 2021

Class on the ball like especially on that half turn — Camma (@Camma18340030) January 26, 2021

Rodrigo finding Raphinha in space a few times was a joy — SirMontgomery (@SirMontgomery1) January 26, 2021

He was his best game tonight — Brad (@lufc75kb) January 26, 2021

He looked a lot better tonight. Some of his passing was superb. — Tony LUFC 🏆 (@Tonylufc28) January 26, 2021

yeah he was awesome! motm for me — Alex 🏆 (@alfonz1992) January 26, 2021

Sportslens View

The 29-year-old, who joined in the summer transfer window on a club-record transfer fee, has scored three goals and provided one assist in 17 Premier League appearances this season.

Rodrigo is getting better with every game, and his link-up with Raphinha has been very impressive.

The former Valencia forward provided the assist for Raphinha’s opening goal. He was also involved in a late altercation with Fabian Schar, with Phil Hay suggesting that there was no ‘spitting’ incident involved.

The victory came at a cost, though, with Spain international centre-back Diego Llorente limping off less than 10 minutes into his full debut.