Leeds United fans react to Rodrigo De Paul transfer link

Popular journalist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest transfer update concerning Leeds United, and it has created a huge buzz among the Whites fans.

Romano has claimed on his Twitter account that Leeds are seriously interested in signing Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese this summer.





Phil Hay, arguably the best journalist around covering Leeds, has taken to Twitter to add his own input. He said ‘Leeds aren’t denying interest’ before adding that this window is getting ‘more and more fascinating’.

Fabrizio is about as well connected as any journo in Italy. Leeds aren’t denying interest. This window gets more and more fascinating. #lufc https://t.co/xVFXPVnfSQ — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 30, 2020

Many Leeds fans have quickly responded to Hay’s tweet and they are very excited with the update. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Leeds have already smashed their transfer record to pay Valencia £27million for Spain striker Rodrigo at the weekend.

However, it seems, the Whites are prepared to break their transfer record for the second time this summer if they can land De Paul.

The 26-year-old is priced around £30million by the Serie A club, and Leeds are currently in talks to secure his signature.

The attacking midfielder scored seven goals and provided six assists in 34 league games this season for Udinese.

Leeds also secured the signing of defender Robin Koch yesterday. The Germany international joined from Freiburg.