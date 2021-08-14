Leeds United fans react to Robin Koch’s display vs Manchester United

By
Saikat
-
Robin Koch

Leeds United made a poor opening day start to the new Premier League season after losing 5-1 against Manchester United on Saturday.

The Whites trailed 1-0 at half-time but restored parity after the break courtesy of a thunderous strike from Luke Ayling.

United subsequently shifted gears and took advantage of Leeds’ fragile midfield, with Paul Pogba providing four assists.

Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick, while Mason Greenwood and Fred also got their names on the scoresheet.

Kalvin Phillips could only make the bench after he was given an extended rest following his participation in the European Championships.

Robin Koch played in the defensive midfield role. He initially looked comfortable but was run ragged in the second half by the clever movements of Fernandes and Pogba.

Some fans took to Twitter to express their reaction to Koch’s display, and they were far from impressed.

Leeds are looking to sign a midfielder this summer, and this result highlights why they need a solid back-up for Phillips.

Koch, Pascal Struijk and Diego Llorente provide cover in the absence of Phillips, but Leeds need a specialist midfielder in that role.

Leeds will face Everton in their next Premier League game at Elland Road.

Read: Premier League 2021/22 Week 1 – EPL Results & Table.