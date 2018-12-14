Leeds United fans react to reports of Samu Saiz exit rumours

Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports broke out that Samu Saiz could return to Spain in January.
According to theYorkshire Evening Post, the 28-year-old is unsettled at Leeds, and he is looking to reignite his career in Spain.
ESPN UK editor David Cartlidge tweeted that Saiz could move to Getafe on loan, with an option to buy him in the summer.
Torres said some players at Getafe already know who it is, but he couldn’t name the player tonight as “it would anger the English team”.
Sáiz would arrive as a loan, with option to buy.
— David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) December 13, 2018
Angel Torres, president of Getafe, said that the player will take a medical at the club next week, and could also be present at their game on Saturday.
Saiz scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 37 games for Leeds last season. However, he hasn’t been that impressive under Marcelo Bielsa this term.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Leeds fans on Twitter:
I’m not going lie I’m a bit gutted by this and it’s so Leeds to have this kind of news when things are going well. #lufc
— Jonny Hardie (@jphardie84) December 13, 2018
hasn’t settled though, wife is pregnant and they’re keen to go home. The choice is whether to keep an unhappy player, which Leeds won’t. Been lengthy discussions about it today.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) December 13, 2018
Such a shame with their being a strong Spanish speaking framework around Sáiz at Thorp Arch.
— HungryDuck 🏴🇬🇧🏴🇬🇧 (@LUFCPATRIOT69) December 13, 2018
normally bielsa allways very complimentry about players performances was lukewarm with his assesment about saiz performance at the weekend
— shoaib gora (@GoraShoaib) December 13, 2018
I think that’s exactly why he hasn’t been playing that much.
— Andy (@VacantFaith81) December 13, 2018
Shame but – strike the best deal for the club and invest it into the squad. Hope he stays though
— MarkforeverLeeds (@MarkLawrence88) December 13, 2018
Losing a player of Saiz’s quality will be a massive blow for promotion-chasing Leeds. It remains to be seen whether Izzy Brown, the on-loan summer signing from Chelsea, can step up in his absence.