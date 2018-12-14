Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United fans react to reports of Samu Saiz exit rumours

14 December, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports broke out that Samu Saiz could return to Spain in January.

According to theYorkshire Evening Post, the 28-year-old is unsettled at Leeds, and he is looking to reignite his career in Spain.

ESPN UK editor David Cartlidge tweeted that Saiz could move to Getafe on loan, with an option to buy him in the summer.

Angel Torres, president of Getafe, said that the player will take a medical at the club next week, and could also be present at their game on Saturday.

Saiz scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 37 games for Leeds last season. However, he hasn’t been that impressive under Marcelo Bielsa this term.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Leeds fans on Twitter:

Losing a player of Saiz’s quality will be a massive blow for promotion-chasing Leeds. It remains to be seen whether Izzy Brown, the on-loan summer signing from Chelsea, can step up in his absence.

