Leeds United fans react to report that Jack Harrison will cost around £8 million

Leeds United can secure the services of Jack Harrison on a permanent basis for around £8 million, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.
The 23-year-old is currently on another season-long loan at Elland Road from Manchester City, and head coach Marcel Bielsa will be very much keen to have him with him next season should Leeds secure Premier League promotion.
City extended Harrison’s contract until 2022 last July, but included an option for the Whites to buy him permanently in the latest deal.
As reported by The Sun in May, the Etihad Stadium outfit believe the 23-year-old is worth around £20 million, and that effectively priced Leeds out of a permanent move.
A couple of Premier League clubs interested in buying the winger held initial talks with City after he scored four goals and assisted three others in 39 appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side last season.
Some top teams across Europe also showed interest before he eventually returned to the Yorkshire club, and he has since scored five goals and registered six assists in 26 Championship games.
A lot of Leeds fans can’t believe they can now get Harrison for just £8 million instead of the £20 million that was widely reported during the summer, and here is how some of them reacted to Phil Hay’s update on Twitter:
