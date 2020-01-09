Blog Teams Leeds United Leeds United fans react to report linking club with January move for Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp

Leeds United fans are divided in their opinions of Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp after he was linked with a January return to Elland Road.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa wants another striker to provide cover for Patrick Bamford with Eddie Nketiah gone, and YEP claims that the 33-year-old is one of the options being considered.

Blades boss Chris Wilder won’t stop Sharp from leaving Bramall Lane in the January transfer window if he wants to move after starting just one Premier League game thus far, and it seems Leeds are ready to lure him back to Yorkshire.

The Englishman spent the 2014-15 season at Leeds, playing 33 league games and scoring five goals, but it is at Sheffield Utd that he has established himself as a prolific finisher, scoring 88 goals for them in their ascendancy from League One to the top-flight.

He scored most English league goals during the last century having bagged 228 league goals in the past 11 seasons, and he sure can do a good job for Leeds.

While Sharp has just a goal in eight top-flight games this term, his return of 23 goals in 40 Championship games last season proves that he has what it takes to find the net on a regular basis against teams in the division.

Some Leeds fans reckon he will be a fine addition to Bielsa’s attack, and here is how they reacted to the report on Twitter:

