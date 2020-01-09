Leeds United fans react to report linking club with January move for Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp

Leeds United fans are divided in their opinions of Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp after he was linked with a January return to Elland Road.
Boss Marcelo Bielsa wants another striker to provide cover for Patrick Bamford with Eddie Nketiah gone, and YEP claims that the 33-year-old is one of the options being considered.
Blades boss Chris Wilder won’t stop Sharp from leaving Bramall Lane in the January transfer window if he wants to move after starting just one Premier League game thus far, and it seems Leeds are ready to lure him back to Yorkshire.
The Englishman spent the 2014-15 season at Leeds, playing 33 league games and scoring five goals, but it is at Sheffield Utd that he has established himself as a prolific finisher, scoring 88 goals for them in their ascendancy from League One to the top-flight.
Billy Sharp’s brace OTD last year saw him equal the record for most English league goals this century 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FsI6rtFvD9
He scored most English league goals during the last century having bagged 228 league goals in the past 11 seasons, and he sure can do a good job for Leeds.
While Sharp has just a goal in eight top-flight games this term, his return of 23 goals in 40 Championship games last season proves that he has what it takes to find the net on a regular basis against teams in the division.
Some Leeds fans reckon he will be a fine addition to Bielsa’s attack, and here is how they reacted to the report on Twitter:
Billy Sharp is a great shout, should never have let him go when we had him last. Goals goals goals ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️
All those saying Sharp wouldn't fit in are forgetting how he bullied Cooper and Jansson last season.
Sharp’s got the Cooper connection too…could prove quite decisive. Family also wouldn’t need to move etc.
Billy sharp would be a cracking loan deal don’t care what anyone says at least until end of season
But he could do exactly what Charlie Austin is doing at WBA. Pop off the bench last 10 minutes and nick a goal
I agree with you, but also think if we threw him on last 20 as an extra body to get in the box he'll get goals and be worth a few points
Tough one
Sharp would come knowing he’s back up but could step upto the plate if needed. His experience may also provide useful both on and off the pitch.
Sharp didn't get much of a chance last time , and he won't this time either. That said, he'd be perfect from the bench for the last 20 minutes, and has a great work ethic.
Che Evans would be an excellent signing, and Billy Sharp for the interim is a good short term option.
So many comments about Billy Sharp not being good enough for Leeds, due to his previous spell at the club.
Leeds are now a different outfit, mainly becuase of Bielsa.
Billy has a great record, just not for Leeds.
Trust in Bielsa, if it's Billy, it's Billy!
