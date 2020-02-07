Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Phil Hay’s tweet on Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United fans react to Phil Hay’s tweet on Marcelo Bielsa

7 February, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United will travel to City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in the Championship on Saturday.

The Whites have managed just one win in their last six games in all competitions, and they should be looking to get back to winning ways following their 1-0 defeat against Wigan Athletic.

The defeat against the Latics saw many Leeds fans criticising the Argentine for being stubborn with his team selection. Leeds signed Jean Kevin-Augustin in the January transfer window, but the striker is yet to feature for the club.

Bielsa feels that Augustin has barely played this season for Monaco, and he isn’t in the right shape to start a game. He has also urged the fans to stand beside Patrick Bamford who has been criticised heavily for being profligate in front of goal.

Phil Hay of the Athletic was covering Bielsa’s press-conference yesterday. He wrote on Twitter that Bielsa is aware of the debate among the fans regarding Augustin. Being the head coach, he uses his players when he feels they are ready.

Many Leeds fans have reacted to Hay’s tweet and do not seem impressed with Bielsa’s comments. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Augustin was recently involved in an Under23 game for Leeds, and it remains to be seen whether he gets an opportunity to be in the matchday squad for their trip to Nottingham.

Leeds are second in the Championship with just one point behind West Brom, but Fulham and Forest have done well in recent games to close the gap with the Whites to three and four points respectively.

Krzysztof Piatek's wife denies report claiming she blocked striker's Tottenham Hotspur move
Newcastle United fans react to latest takeover update

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com