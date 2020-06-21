Leeds United fans react to Phil Hay’s tweet after defeat vs Cardiff

Leeds United suffered a 2-0 defeat against Cardiff City on Sunday in the Championship.

The stage was nicely set for Leeds after both West Bromwich Albion and Fulham dropped points yesterday. However, the Whites couldn’t increase the gap at Cardiff.


Leeds enjoyed 69% possession and registered 17 shots but once again they were not clinical enough. On the other hand, goals from Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel boosted the home side’s play-off hopes.

After the match, Phil Hay of the Athletic gave his instant reaction.



A rare mistake from Kalvin Phillips allowed Hoilett to score a superb goal and put Cardiff ahead before substitute Robert Glatzel scored another.

Leeds kept on piling pressure and created some very good openings but they were denied by some brilliant saves from Alex Smithies.

The away side’s misfortune was summed up when striker Patrick Bamford accidentally blocked Jack Harrison’s goalbound effort.

The former Boro striker nearly made amends as his clever header across goal was met firmly by Tyler Roberts, but Smithies made a terrific point-blank save.

Cardiff are now level on points with sixth-placed Preston, while Leeds remain level with leaders West Bromwich Albion, seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.