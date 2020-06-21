Leeds United fans react to Phil Hay’s tweet after defeat vs Cardiff

Leeds United suffered a 2-0 defeat against Cardiff City on Sunday in the Championship.

The stage was nicely set for Leeds after both West Bromwich Albion and Fulham dropped points yesterday. However, the Whites couldn’t increase the gap at Cardiff.





Leeds enjoyed 69% possession and registered 17 shots but once again they were not clinical enough. On the other hand, goals from Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel boosted the home side’s play-off hopes.

After the match, Phil Hay of the Athletic gave his instant reaction. He wrote on Twitter:

Two bad mistakes and punished for both of them. Leeds not sharp enough in their overall play to pull it around. Fulham next weekend – mega. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 21, 2020

Many Leeds fans have responded to his tweet. Here are some of the selected teets:

Not getting too carried away there. We didn’t play well. Made two mistakes that cost us. But was always a hard away game first up. — Tom Horner (@tomhorn3r) June 21, 2020

Need to cut out mistakes but if we do that we beat Fulham easily. Do that and we’re 10 clear of them. No need to panic at all — MOTweets (@MOTweets1919) June 21, 2020

Bielsa at fault today, no plan B and sticking to players who have simply not been good enough. — Bert4LeedsUtd (@Bert4Utd) June 21, 2020

I would swap the positions of Bamford with Tyler Roberts. PB just doesnt have the killer instinct in the final 3rd – but does all the hold up stuff well — Kagey (@Kagey_) June 21, 2020

Really really poor. Take away the two mistakes and we still look like we dont know how to shoot. Need to sort a lot out before the fulham game — Lucas Gibson (@LucasG1998) June 21, 2020

2 bad mistakes but as per usual absolutely toothless up front, Bamford anonymous and Harrison might aswell have had a Cardiff shirt on — Tom (@_The_BigT) June 21, 2020

7 points ahead yesterday. Still 7 ahead today. The only positive. So frustrating again. — Paul N (@PaulWN1) June 21, 2020

No doubt in my mind. Fulham is must win. Nothing else will do and the players should use this as a wake up call — Robert Cooper (@robertus632) June 21, 2020

A rare mistake from Kalvin Phillips allowed Hoilett to score a superb goal and put Cardiff ahead before substitute Robert Glatzel scored another.

Leeds kept on piling pressure and created some very good openings but they were denied by some brilliant saves from Alex Smithies.

The away side’s misfortune was summed up when striker Patrick Bamford accidentally blocked Jack Harrison’s goalbound effort.

The former Boro striker nearly made amends as his clever header across goal was met firmly by Tyler Roberts, but Smithies made a terrific point-blank save.

Cardiff are now level on points with sixth-placed Preston, while Leeds remain level with leaders West Bromwich Albion, seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.