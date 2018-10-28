Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United fans react to Peacock-Farrell’s performance

Leeds United fans react to Peacock-Farrell’s performance

28 October, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United secured a late draw against Nottingham Forest in the Championship last night.

The Whites went behind through Jack Robinson’s 11th minute strike and Kemar Roofe did well to get his side back on level terms on the 82nd minute.

Leeds were lucky not to end up on the losing side. Kemar Roofe’s goal should not have stood as the striker diverted the ball in with his arm.

The Whites are now second in the table after the draw, two points behind league leaders Sheffield United.

The home fans were not happy with Peacock-Farrell’s performance last night. The Leeds keeper was at fault for Robinson’s goal. His positioning should have been better.

The young shot-stopper has been quite mediocre in the recent weeks and it will be interesting to see whether Bielsa decides to take him out of the firing line for a while.

Here is how the Leeds United fans reacted to Peacock-Farrell’s display against Nottingham Forest last night on Twitter.

 

Burnley vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups
Celtic should look to sign Victor Moses

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com