Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Patrick Bamford display vs QPR

Leeds United fans react to Patrick Bamford display vs QPR

18 January, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United, Queens Park Rangers

Leeds United suffered back to back defeats in the Championship after they lost 1-0 against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Saturday.

Nahki Wells’ controversial first-half goal earned QPR all three points against Leeds who went down to 10-men after Kalvin Phillips was shown the red card for a reckless late challenge on Geoff Cameron.

There were so many average performances but one player who really disappointed and is facing the fury of the fans after the game is Patrick Bamford.

The 26-year-old is not only the club’s leading striker, but he is also the only striker at Leeds after Eddie Nketiah’s loan deal was cut short.

Bamford is a hard-working player and is crucial to how Leeds play, but his conversion rate is very poor. He has scored 10 goals in the Championship, but the number of chances he has missed this season is staggering.

Many Leeds fans have become frustrated with his lack of scoring form and have criticised him heavily for yet another poor performance.

Here are some of the best reactions from Leeds fans on Twitter:

Leeds United still find themselves in second position, but are only four points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Dele Alli display vs Watford

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com