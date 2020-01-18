Leeds United fans react to Patrick Bamford display vs QPR

Leeds United suffered back to back defeats in the Championship after they lost 1-0 against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Saturday.
Nahki Wells’ controversial first-half goal earned QPR all three points against Leeds who went down to 10-men after Kalvin Phillips was shown the red card for a reckless late challenge on Geoff Cameron.
There were so many average performances but one player who really disappointed and is facing the fury of the fans after the game is Patrick Bamford.
The 26-year-old is not only the club’s leading striker, but he is also the only striker at Leeds after Eddie Nketiah’s loan deal was cut short.
Bamford is a hard-working player and is crucial to how Leeds play, but his conversion rate is very poor. He has scored 10 goals in the Championship, but the number of chances he has missed this season is staggering.
Many Leeds fans have become frustrated with his lack of scoring form and have criticised him heavily for yet another poor performance.
Here are some of the best reactions from Leeds fans on Twitter:
We scouted Bamford and thought paying 7 million for him was a good idea. Absolutely shocking. We will get about 1 million back for him. Seriously garbage. #lufc
— Brandon Yates (@Brandon7Yates) January 18, 2020
I’ve been team Bamford since he joined and defended him constantly but no excuses anymore the lad is a liability. Hopefully a new ST this week and he can warm the bench for living #lufc
— Damien Sheperson 💙💛 (@ShepJenko) January 18, 2020
My wife doesn’t know football much but she said I’d scored a hat-trick today with Bamford’s chances….. #lufc
— Dale Reid (@DaleSpeedyReid) January 18, 2020
People talk about missing Roofe but I think Chris Wood would be close to 20 goals already this season with the chances Bamford has had. We’ve never looked prolific in that area since he left. #lufc
— Jordan Firth (@Jordantelope) January 18, 2020
this isn’t all on bamford. not by a long stretch. his work rate, hold up play, movement etc is a big part of how we play (the best football we’ve played in years and years). he can’t score goals on his own #lufc
— Dan Nelson (@dannelsonuk) January 18, 2020
My argument about Bamford in a nutshell, hardworking, bang average finisher.#LUFC.
— Conor McGilligan (@Conor_ALTV) January 18, 2020
Leeds United still find themselves in second position, but are only four points ahead of third-placed Fulham.