Leeds United fans react to Pablo Hernandez’s goal vs Reading

23 February, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United, Reading

As Leeds United secured back to back victories in the Championship following their 1-0 win against Reading, one can’t help but revel at the brilliance of Pablo ‘wizard’ Hernandez.

Like old wine, the Spanish winger is getting better and better even at 34. Along with Kalvin Phillips, Stuart Dallas and Ben White, Hernandez’s impact on Marcelo Bielsa’s side is insurmountable.

Five goals and four assists in 25 games cannot evaluate his importance.

On Saturday against Reading, when Leeds were pressing hard for an opener, it needed a moment of inspiration.

Patrick Bamford and Helder Costa had played their part in the build-up to the goal, but it was the dazzling feet and sheer moment of genius from Hernandez that proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Leeds United have posted the video on Twitter, and the Whites fans have flocked in numbers to share their admiration for the Spaniard. Here are some of the selected tweets:

The Whites still find themselves second in the Championship table, four points adrift of West Bromwich Albion. However, they have taken a five-point lead over third-placed Fulham.

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com