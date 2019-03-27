Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Pablo Hernandez omission from EFL Team of the Year

27 March, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United


This has been already a memorable season for Leeds United so far, but they still have the big job on their hands of getting promoted to the Premier League.

Leeds United duo – Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips have been named in the EFL’s Championship team of the year. However, quite surprisingly, Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa and arguably the club’s best player – Pablo Hernandez – has not been acknowledged at the governing body’s annual awards.

Both Cooper and Phillips have played a massive role this season for Leeds, and they rightly deserve their place in the line-up announced by the EFL yesterday, putting together votes of all 72 managers across the Championship, League One and League Two.

The omission of Hernandez has come as a shock to many Leeds fans. The Spanish midfielder is the creative heartbeat of the team, but he has been overlooked despite his consistent influence and a tally of 10 goals and 11 assists.

Leeds fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the official announcement was made. While they are happy that both Philips and Cooper have made the list, many of them are in disbelief that Hernandez has missed out.

Here are some of the selected tweets from the Leeds fans:

