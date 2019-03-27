Leeds United fans react to Pablo Hernandez omission from EFL Team of the Year

This has been already a memorable season for Leeds United so far, but they still have the big job on their hands of getting promoted to the Premier League.
Leeds United duo – Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips have been named in the EFL’s Championship team of the year. However, quite surprisingly, Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa and arguably the club’s best player – Pablo Hernandez – has not been acknowledged at the governing body’s annual awards.
Both Cooper and Phillips have played a massive role this season for Leeds, and they rightly deserve their place in the line-up announced by the EFL yesterday, putting together votes of all 72 managers across the Championship, League One and League Two.
The omission of Hernandez has come as a shock to many Leeds fans. The Spanish midfielder is the creative heartbeat of the team, but he has been overlooked despite his consistent influence and a tally of 10 goals and 11 assists.
Leeds fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the official announcement was made. While they are happy that both Philips and Cooper have made the list, many of them are in disbelief that Hernandez has missed out.
Here are some of the selected tweets from the Leeds fans:
how Pablo isn’t in there is beyond me, and we still have 8games left !!! how can they decide it now
How is pablo not the first name on that list. This is like Messi finishing 5th in the balon dor all over again
Best player in the championship not in the team of the season what a joke.
I agree with Kalvin and Liam but no pablo what a joke
Yes, Pablo definitely deserves to be in this team, but let’s not ignore the fact that Kalvin and Coops have had remarkable turn arounds from recent seasons and to be nominated for TOTY is unreal. KP always had the potential but Cooper has turned it around massively! #lufc
