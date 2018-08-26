Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Pablo Hernandez display vs Norwich

Leeds United maintained their impressive start to the 2018-19 campaign with a swashbuckling victory over Norwich City on Saturday in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side brushed aside the Canaries 3-0 away at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon, taking their points tally to 13 after five games.

Mateusz Klich gave Leeds the early lead in the 21st minute when he reacted quickly after Tim Krul had parried Ezgjan Alioski’s header.

Two goals from Mateusz Klich and Ezgjan Alioski before the break, and Pablo Hernandez’s strike after the interval sealed all three points for the Whites.

Hernandez was simply outstanding during the match, and scored a belter with a curling effort from 20 yards out. The Spaniard also produced a sublime pass in the first half, setting up the opener for Klich.

The 33-year-old is a class player and he has been in top form this season. His work rate and consistency is just amazing, and the Leeds fans have praised him heavily for his performance, on Twitter.

Bielsa has praised Hernandez heavily after the game, and even said that he is one of the best players he has coached.

