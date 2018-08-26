Leeds United fans react to Pablo Hernandez display vs Norwich

Leeds United maintained their impressive start to the 2018-19 campaign with a swashbuckling victory over Norwich City on Saturday in the Championship.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side brushed aside the Canaries 3-0 away at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon, taking their points tally to 13 after five games.
Mateusz Klich gave Leeds the early lead in the 21st minute when he reacted quickly after Tim Krul had parried Ezgjan Alioski’s header.
Two goals from Mateusz Klich and Ezgjan Alioski before the break, and Pablo Hernandez’s strike after the interval sealed all three points for the Whites.
Hernandez was simply outstanding during the match, and scored a belter with a curling effort from 20 yards out. The Spaniard also produced a sublime pass in the first half, setting up the opener for Klich.
The 33-year-old is a class player and he has been in top form this season. His work rate and consistency is just amazing, and the Leeds fans have praised him heavily for his performance, on Twitter.
Whoever thought it was appropriate for Pablo Hernandez to spend what should have been his peak years in the elephant graveyard that is Qatar needs chucking in the sea. It’s ridiculous enough to see him playing second tier football at 33. Special, special player. #lufc.
— David Guile 🦆 (@ellandduck) August 26, 2018
He gets better with every match and week. By the time he is 40 he will have transcended his physical being and just be a translucent light of footballing perfection, radiating passes about he field. Or have gone into coaching.
— David (@Woolytweets) August 26, 2018
Such a clever player 💙💛
— astrogilly (@astrogilly1) August 26, 2018
Top class player always has been. Unbelievable that certain factions/moaners at Elland Road rated him not good enough. Its a Fickle game🙈#lufc
— rich metcalfe (@richmetcalfe1) August 26, 2018
Pablo was impressive last season but awesome now under Bielsa haven’t seen him so fit in a Leeds shirt.
— Royes (@SteffensenRoy) August 25, 2018
Sheer class from Pablo.
— Andy Hargreaves (@andylufc1919) August 25, 2018
Best player we’ve had since relegation. Role model.
— jimmy.jazz (@joe_rockabilly) August 25, 2018
Bielsa has praised Hernandez heavily after the game, and even said that he is one of the best players he has coached.