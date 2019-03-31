Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Pablo Hernandez display vs Millwall

31 March, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United


Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to Pablo Hernandez’s performance after the Spaniard produced yet another fantastic display for the Whites.

The Spaniard produced yet another spectacular performance as Leeds moved to second in the Championship table after winning against Millwall on Saturday.

The Whites twice came from behind to seal a 3-2 victory, and kept their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League alive.

Earlier this week, Leeds fans were left puzzled when EFL omitted Hernandez from the Team of the Year.

Ben Thompson scored the opening goal on 10 minutes and a Ben Marshall penalty twice put Millwall ahead. However, they were pegged back by a goal from Hernandez and a fine header from Luke Ayling.

Hernandez scored again with seven minutes left ensuring Patrick Bamford’s first-half penalty miss did not prove costly.

Hernandez has been one of the top players for Leeds, and has taken his goal tally to 12 this season for the Whites.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Leeds fans on Twitter:

