Leeds United fans react to Pablo Hernandez display vs Millwall

Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to Pablo Hernandez’s performance after the Spaniard produced yet another fantastic display for the Whites.
The Spaniard produced yet another spectacular performance as Leeds moved to second in the Championship table after winning against Millwall on Saturday.
The Whites twice came from behind to seal a 3-2 victory, and kept their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League alive.
Earlier this week, Leeds fans were left puzzled when EFL omitted Hernandez from the Team of the Year.
Ben Thompson scored the opening goal on 10 minutes and a Ben Marshall penalty twice put Millwall ahead. However, they were pegged back by a goal from Hernandez and a fine header from Luke Ayling.
Hernandez scored again with seven minutes left ensuring Patrick Bamford’s first-half penalty miss did not prove costly.
Hernandez has been one of the top players for Leeds, and has taken his goal tally to 12 this season for the Whites.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Leeds fans on Twitter:
Let’s just give Pablo Hernandez his player of the year award now along with the key to the city and a statue outside the ground!! What a guy, what a saviour, what a God we have!! @LUFC
— Dan Brockman (@BrockmanDan) March 31, 2019
Pablo Hernandez. Straight into my veins #lufc #elmago
— Jonathan Ross (@JRoss287) March 30, 2019
They used to say about Pablo Hernandez that he didn’t like the cold Tuesday nite away match for @LUFC however this season Bielsa has ordered the sun to shine on our talisman and boy has he produced he is like a 2019 version of Gordon Strachan #Ibelieve #WeBelieve #MOT #ALAW
— Deano (50 Shades of Ray) (@deanoooh) March 31, 2019
Buzzing. Pablo Hernandez is the best player in the league. #lufc https://t.co/H2tFpxmLCI
— Butch (@WillButcher8) March 30, 2019
And people still think Grealish is better than Hernandez! #lufc 🙃
— Daz France ™ (@DazF3110) March 30, 2019
Pablo Hernandez not good enough for team of the year. 😂😂😂
Laughable,
He’s the best player in the league……#lufc
— Dean Douthwaite (@douthwaite69) March 31, 2019
Leeds have a very special player in Pablo Hernandez👌#lufc #mot
— Ryan (@LeedsUtdRyan) March 31, 2019
Back into 2nd, the Blades have slipped up, and Pablo Hernandez has just been Pablo Hernandez for 90 minutes. I’m off out. #LUFC
— Ben Smith (@BenSmith_7) March 30, 2019