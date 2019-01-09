Leeds United fans react to Michel Vorm transfer link

According to reports from The Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United have been offered the chance to sign Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Michel Vorm.
Marcelo Bielsa is keen to sign a goalkeeper in January and Vorm is the latest player to have been linked with the club. However, the report claims that the Whites have rejected the option to sign the 15-cap Netherlands international.
The 35-year-old former Swansea City goalkeeper joined Spurs in 2014 and since has played the second fiddle role behind Huge Lloris. He started the 2018-19 campaign as the club’s second choice goalkeeper, and featured in Premier League, Champions League, and Carabao Cup.
However, he has dropped down the pecking order with Mauricio Pochettino trusting Paulo Gazzaniga instead.
Vorm’s contract at Spurs expires in the summer and Leeds could have signed him for a bargain price.
Many Leeds fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Bit of a weird one, but surely Vorm is available on a loan till end of the season? #lufc
— LUKE DARESCHANI XXX (@DareschaniXxx) January 9, 2019
I’m sorry but why would you reject Vorm? When spurs are offering us him???? #lufc
— Lee Wainwright (@LeeChungyYoung) January 9, 2019
I’d take Vorm over Darlow everyday of the week!! #LUFC #ALAW #MOT
— James Salt (@JamesDSalt) January 8, 2019
I really can’t see it but he’s a top keeper
— david greenwood (@dgreenwood87) January 8, 2019
Would be a brilliant signing at our level! #lufc
— LeedsNews (@news_leeds) January 8, 2019
Rejecting Vorm, surely must have something in pipe line? 🤔 #lufc
— Callum Brook (@CallumBrook_22) January 8, 2019
I’d drive down to Tottenham and pick Vorm up myself if there’s any truth to that rumour. #lufc
— Tommy Ellam (@Ellam9) January 8, 2019
Michel Vorm.. yes please👏🏼 would take him in a heartbeat get it done Leeds #lufc
— Oliver Medd (@OliverMedd7) January 8, 2019
Vorm is a top class player and has wealth of experience but Bielsa probably is looking for a younger goalkeeper. Furthermore, there could be an issue with wages, with Vorm earning around £62k-per-week, and it is too expensive for Leeds.
Bielsa previously refused to sign players from Manchester City and Spurs, as he did not want to lean on friendship with Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino, so Bielsa probably has taken the decision purely on the ground of principle.