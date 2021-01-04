Leeds United fans react to Michael Olise transfer link

Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Michael Olise.

According to reports from The Sun, Leeds and Crystal Palace are interested in signing exciting Reading midfielder Michael Olise in the January transfer window.





The 19-year-old is seen as one of the hottest young prospects outside the Premier League, and it seems the two Premier League clubs are vying for his signature.

The former Chelsea youngster has been in red-hot form this season, having scored four goals and provided six assists for Reading.

Leeds previously tried to sign the France 18-year-old international, and they remain keen on signing him.

Many Leeds fans feel that Olise would be a smart signing for the club. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Get in there and get it done £8m is nothing for his potential — Ron (@ronaallleeds) January 3, 2021

If we get him I reckon we should give them Roberts because I reckon he would be a brilliant player there — john (@john11416514) January 3, 2021

He'll be stuck in the u23s for a while first, promising player though with alot of talent 👍 — James 🏆 (@YorkshireJAMES1) January 3, 2021

Would be great if they did that, if not one to slag of our own but really can’t take to Roberts. Olise is a different class to him — ⚓️ Andrew Hill ⚓️ (@ronhilldo) January 3, 2021

Should be all over this looks great everytime I've seen him — jamie whitfield (@whitfield_jamie) January 3, 2021

The key objective for Leeds is survival, and the Whites have done well to suggest that they should reach their objectives.

It remains to be seen whether Marcelo Bielsa would be keen to sign any player in January, but Olise would be a smart option for them.

Midfield is one area where Leeds could look to bolster. The player has an £8m release clause in his contract and Leeds should consider making a move for him.

Football Insider claimed last month that clubs like Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Monaco and Napoli have also shown an interest in the youngster, while Premier League champions Liverpool are also keen.