Leeds United fans react to Michael Cuisance transfer update

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Michael Cuisance.

Sky Sports reported yesterday that the Whites are heavily interested in signing the 21-year-old midfielder, and that talks are expected to take place this week.





Earlier today, Christian Falk of The Bild provided an update on the story. He has claimed that the negotiations between Bayern and Leeds are reaching a decisive phase.

Update @MichaelCUISANCE: the negotiations between @FCBayern and @LUFC are entering the decisive phase. the player has permission to leave the club @BILD_Bayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 29, 2020

Many Leeds fans are excited with the transfer update. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Michael Cuisance. My goodness me, this is incredibly exciting. I mean, seriously exciting. Refused getting too giddy up until now after being let down by the failure to land De Paul, but this would be quite something. Leeds would be acquiring a phenomenal talent. #LUFC 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GoO26zKvrC — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) September 29, 2020

Been keeping a lid on it for a couple of days, but this would be a ridiculous signing. — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) September 29, 2020

A midfield of Him and Klich with KP behind is a dream — Ben Stead (@ben_stead03) September 29, 2020

Please, end these Carrick comparisons. — – (@elyouefsey) September 29, 2020

Now I'm getting excited! — Tony LUFC 🏆 (@Tonylufc28) September 29, 2020

‘IF’ We get Cuisance & a winger then we’ve done unbelievably well in a very slow & difficult financial market if I was greedy I’d like an experienced GK to help Meslier — Benny EPL 🏆💙💛🏆 (@BennyTaylsLUFC) September 29, 2020

Popular journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed on Twitter that Michael Cuisance wants to play more, which is why the Bayern Munich midfielder wants to join Leeds United.

He has stated that Cuisance has agreed personal terms with Leeds, and that the Whites have already submitted an offer in the region of €20m to Bayern Münich.

According to WhoScored, the former France Under-20 international made three starts and six substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Bayern last season, scoring one goal in the process.

So far this season, the 21-year-old midfielder has played 19 minutes in the Bundesliga for the German powerhouse, according to WhoScored.

Leeds are also interested in signing Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese, and it remains to be seen whether they still make a move for him if they do land the Bayern midfielder.