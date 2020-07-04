Leeds United fans react to Mateusz Klich display vs Blackburn

Leeds United returned to winning ways after earning a 3-1 win against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday.

After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Luton Town, Marcelo Bielsa’s side produced a superb performance away from home as they sealed all three points.





Goals from Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, and Mateusz Klich gave Leeds a comfortable victory. The Whites have now strengthened their position at the top of the Championship table with a four-point lead over West Brom, who have played a game less.

Many Leeds fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Klich’s performance, who was brilliant against Rovers.

The 30-year-old midfielder looked rusty in the previous matches since the re-start, but he was back to his best on Saturday. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Great team performance @LUFC Bamford,Phillips,Douglas and Klich did really well I think! 💛💙 — Daniel Nicklasson (@Kaptenhadock) July 4, 2020

Klich and kalvin back to usual performances, Douglas with a really good performance and a beautiful free kick from kalvin😍onto Thursday now, come on leeds💙💛 #lufc #mot #alaw — Reehan Gulamhussein (@ReehanG28) July 4, 2020

@WYSdaily that'll do. Another step closer. 1 less game, gap remains. Hopefully it's also the start of Douglas being the player we thought we'd signed, played well. Good to have Klich back on it again too #lufc — Macca (@bigmacca199) July 4, 2020

Weren’t a bad player today but gotta be Douglas best game for us that? Klich man of the match — – (@yaboysharpy) July 4, 2020

Lovely Leeds. Douglas and Klich today, top drawer 👏 — LUFC Supporter (@LUFCSupporter) July 4, 2020

Massive performance from Klich — PFWulf (@PFWulf) July 4, 2020

Klich tackled Lewis Travers 30 yards from goal and Patrick Bamford scored the opening goal. It was his 15th goal of the season.

Kalvin Phillips curled in a superb 25-yard free-kick to give the Whites a 2-0 lead at the break.

Adam Armstrong pulled one back after half-time with a wonderful free-kick. However, Leeds quickly restored the two-goal advantage through Klich who scored from just outside the box with a shot that Rovers keeper Christian Walton probably should have done better with.

Leeds enjoyed 60% of possession and attempted 17 shots during the match, according to BBC Sport.