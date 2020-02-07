Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Marcelo Bielsa’s latest comments

Leeds United fans react to Marcelo Bielsa’s latest comments

7 February, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds suffered a big blow in the race for automatic promotion when they lost 1-0 against Wigan Athletic at Elland Road last week.

The Whites have managed just one win in their last six games in all competitions. More than the result, it was the manner of the defeat that left many fans frustrated.

Leeds, once again, created loads of opportunities, but failed to take their chances. It is a common trend Leeds have picked up under Marcelo Bielsa, and probably this time it has gone way too far.

The Whites will travel to City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in the Championship on Saturday.

Leeds fans adore Bielsa, but he is not above criticism. Many fans have criticised him for being stubborn, especially with his team selection.

Ahead of the match, Bielsa said in his press conference that his team needs the confidence of the fans, adding people on the outside of the club are losing faith in the team.

Leeds fans are known to be very passionate about their club, players, and manager. However, the latest comment from Bielsa didn’t go well with many fans. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Leeds are second in the Championship with just one point behind West Brom, but Fulham and Forest have done well to close the gap with the Whites to three and four points respectively.

