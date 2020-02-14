Leeds United fans react to Marcelo Bielsa’s comments on Ian Poveda

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Leeds United will face Bristol City at Elland Road in their next Championship game on Saturday.
The Whites are on a poor run at the moment, having won just once in their last seven Championship games. Marcelo Bielsa’s side are without a win in their last three games, losing two of them.
The Yorkshire club are heading into this match on the back of a 1-1 draw against Brentford, and surely Leeds need to get back to winning ways if they’re serious about automatic promotion.
Bielsa has received strong criticism from the Leeds fans for his team selection. The Argentine is often known for being stubborn, and his recent team selections (somewhat baffling as well) have caused unrest among the Whites fans on social media.
Ahead of the match, Bielsa has revealed (as relayed by Phil Hay) why Ian Poveda hasn’t been in the squad recently.
Poveda, who joined Leeds from Manchester City during the January transfer window, hasn’t got enough opportunity to make an impact at his new club.
Bielsa has said that he prefers two defenders, two midfielders and two strikers in his squad, and many fans are not impressed. Here are some of the selected tweets:
We haven’t even got two strikers hahahahahahahahahahahaha
— Ashleigh (@ashlaurenn_) February 13, 2020
This is literally a lie.
— Chris Gawman (@CGawman) February 13, 2020
Two strikers, he’s a funny guy
— Craig Stewart (@craigstewart79) February 13, 2020
Just goes to prove what we all know
It has been a shocking January transfer window for Leeds United
— nigel stanley (@nigelLUFC) February 13, 2020
What a load of bull that is. We’ve hardly ever had 2 strikers on the bench, sometimes none!
— Brighterbeat (@EastStandL29) February 13, 2020
Two strikers? He didn't even have one on the bench even when edmondson was fit
— Luke Fella (@luke_fella) February 13, 2020
😂😂 so Stevens in ahead of poveda then yeah? Also had no strikers on bench for months
— Keegan Mallender (@kmallenderr) February 13, 2020
If there’s room for 2 midfielders then make him one of them! Bielsa sounds more and more ridiculous as the season goes
— Andy (@Bomlombardlufc) February 13, 2020
Leeds have struggled to score frequently in recent matches with Patrick Bamford failing to exude confidence in the side. New signing Jean Kevin-Augustin hasn’t played much with Bielsa stating that the 22-year-old is not yet ready to lead the line.
The Whites find themselves second in the table, but they share same points with third-placed Fulham and are just two points above both Brentford and Nottingham Forest.