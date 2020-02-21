Leeds United fans react to Marcelo Bielsa’s comment on Illan Meslier

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Leeds United will face Reading in their next Championship game on Saturday at Elland Road.
Ahead of the match, Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that he will make no changes to the side that won 1-0 against Bristol City in the last match.
It means goalkeeper Kiko Casilla will keep his place in the side.
The Spanish goalkeeper is set to face a hearing with the Football Association over racism allegations. Casilla was accused of racially discriminating against Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko during the Addicks’ 1-0 win in September.
Phil Hay of The Athletic claimed last week that the Spanish goalkeeper is expected to face a six-game ban should he be found guilty. However, it can be increased up to 12 matches under the new FA rules.
The governing body claimed that Casilla “used abusive and/or insulting words” towards Leko. Casilla has denied the allegation and has helped FA with their investigation.
In that case, young Illan Meslier is expected to take his place. The 19-year-old goalkeeper impressed during Leeds’ FA Cup defeat against Arsenal, but he is yet to make a start in the Championship.
“Meslier is the option if Kiko doesn’t play and when he played the level was in our expectation,” Bielsa said about the French goalkeeper.
BBC journalist Adam Pope was covering the press conference at Thorp Arch yesterday and he posted the update on his Twitter account.
Many Leeds fans quickly responded to his tweet to express their reactions. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Even if kiko gets banned Bielsa will still probs play him
— paul young (@wicketlufc) February 20, 2020
There Shouldn't even be a conversation about Meslier being ready or not. He may be ready but FA/EFL have dragged their feet with this decision and probably affected the team's performance
Now it's time for FA/EFL to be investigated by TAS/CAS for bringing the game into disrepute
— Dave Reynolds 💙 💛 (@_Dave_R) February 20, 2020
Well the lads seems very capable
— DeanoLUFC (@DeanoLUFC2) February 20, 2020
Sounds like the club already know he’s going to step in
— Parma (@Hello_Parma) February 20, 2020
Let’s be honest bielsa fully anticipates kiko to be banned.
— Lee 💙💛 (@LeedsunitedLee) February 20, 2020
Leeds United sit second in the Championship table, four points behind league-leaders West Bromwich Albion. The Whites are three points above third-placed Fulham.