Leeds United fans react to Luke Freeman transfer link

According to reports from The Sun (print edition, page 61, January 5, 2020), Leeds United are interested in signing Luke Freeman from Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United in the January transfer window.
Many Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for the 27-year-old.
It seems that Leeds fans are excited at the prospect of the former Queens Park Rangers joining the Yorkshire club. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Luke Freeman is the Saiz we’ve been missing since last January #lufc
— TSSALUFC (@TSSALUFC) January 5, 2020
Agree. Something different which we haven’t got. Beat us on his own at QPR last season. Would be a great signing.
— Tim (@lufcbug) January 5, 2020
It’s come from The Sun so I’ll reserve my excitement a little, but if true, that would be a great signing.
And that is why it’s almost probably not true 😂
— . (@Drakey21587) January 5, 2020
Hope that we get a couple in this week so important we do business early this time. Freeman and Adams on loan would be 😍 and CM perm would be perfect (and a CB to be greedy)#LUFC
— Ben (@ben080385) January 5, 2020
Luke freeman yes please 😍 proper saiz replacement #lufc
— Toby Brannan (@TobyBrannan3) January 5, 2020
Luke Freeman would be a great addition to the Leeds squad. A true all rounder. #LUFC
— Mat Thomas (@EmptyUK) January 5, 2020
Freeman was a massive success at QPR, where he scored seven goals and provided six assists in 43 Championship games in 2018-19.
However, he hasn’t been able to replicate that performance in the Premier League this season since joining the Blades in the summer transfer window.
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that he would be looking to sign a winger in the January transfer window following the departure of Jack Clarke who has been recalled by his parent club Tottenham Hotspur from his loan spell.
Freeman can play as a midfielder as also as a winger and he would add significant quality and depth to the Leeds side.