Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United fans react to Luke Ayling’s injury news

Leeds United fans react to Luke Ayling’s injury news

30 October, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United have been handed a massive injury blow this week.

Defender Luke Ayling has picked up a knee injury and BBC are reporting that the 27-year-old will be sidelined for two months.

The Championship star is a regular starter for Marcelo Bielsa’s side and his absence will be disappointing for the fans and the players.

It will be interesting to see how Bielsa copes with his absence for the next few weeks.

Last season Ayling missed a chunk of games as well and the player will be devastated with another significant injury this season.

Leeds are looking to secure promotion to the Premier League this season and losing someone like Ayling for two months will be a considerable blow.

Speaking to the media, Leeds’ head of medicine and performance explained that the club staff will do their best to get the player back on the pitch as soon as possible.

The fans too to Twitter to share their views on the latest blow.

Here are some of the best reactions.

 

Steven Gerrard warns Rangers players after Scottish League cup exit
Neville says Gomes was a ‘lucky’ signing for Everton

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com