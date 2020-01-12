Leeds United fans react to Luke Ayling display vs Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United lost 2-0 against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship at Elland Road on Saturday.
Many Whites fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to comment on the overall performance and needless to say they are bitterly disappointed. One player who came under intense scrutiny was defender Luke Ayling.
The 28-year-old has done relatively well for Leeds this season, but he was poor against the Owls. He looked rusty and very much off the pace.
It wasn’t a dreadful performance but at the same time he wasn’t impressive either. He did not form any kind of partnership with Helder Costa down the right flank.
He was caught off guard late on as Wednesday scored in injury time. Furthermore, he gave away the ball a lot of times. Here are some of the best reactions from the Spurs fans on Twitter:
Don’t hate Ayling he’s just dumb and headless and didn’t do his job again for 2nd goal he’s very poor at RB and #LUFC have better in Shacks & Dallas was decent when he came in but one of weakest links in squad but fan favorite so gets ignored
— Leeds Fan in Chicago (@ChicagoWhite) January 11, 2020
Ayling with lots of errors today, mainly his passing. Overall, things not clicking now. #LUFC
— Mat Thomas (@EmptyUK) January 11, 2020
Ayling has not completed one forward pass. Klich looks off it #lufc
— Karlios💙💛 (@Kdlittle26) January 11, 2020
Ayling for the 10th time this season letting us down losing ball and doing nothing. Stick Dallas right from now on 👍🏻⚽️ #lufc
— Waz Moore (@Moorey73) January 11, 2020
Costa shouldn’t start awful Ayling is not anywhere near our best RB drop Dallas to RB play Shacks in MF and start Pablo also Douglas shouldn’t start #LUFC need a CMF & support for Bamford who had no support today
— Leeds Fan in Chicago (@ChicagoWhite) January 11, 2020
Leeds United are now without a win in their last three games in all competitions. The Whites have won just once in their last seven games, and have dropped to second in the league behind West Brom.