Leeds United fans react to Luke Ayling display vs Sheffield Wednesday

12 January, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United lost 2-0 against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship at Elland Road on Saturday.

Many Whites fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to comment on the overall performance and needless to say they are bitterly disappointed. One player who came under intense scrutiny was defender Luke Ayling.

The 28-year-old has done relatively well for Leeds this season, but he was poor against the Owls. He looked rusty and very much off the pace.

It wasn’t a dreadful performance but at the same time he wasn’t impressive either. He did not form any kind of partnership with Helder Costa down the right flank.

He was caught off guard late on as Wednesday scored in injury time. Furthermore, he gave away the ball a lot of times. Here are some of the best reactions from the Spurs fans on Twitter:

Leeds United are now without a win in their last three games in all competitions. The Whites have won just once in their last seven games, and have dropped to second in the league behind West Brom.

