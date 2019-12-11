Leeds United fans react to Luke Ayling display vs Hull City

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship table after winning 2-0 against Hull City on Tuesday night at Elland Road.
The Whites are in superb form at the moment and Marcelo Bielsa’s side have now made it seven wins in a row. However, the home side were made to wait for it.
Hull City matched them toe-to-toe in the first half as Leeds failed to register a shot on target. However, two goals in the last 20 minutes turned the game in Leeds’ favour.
The home side took the lead on 73 minutes when Jordy De Wijs put a Helder Costa cross into his own net.
Kiko Casilla made a good save to prevent Tom Eaves from levelling the tie. Leeds grabbed the second goal shortly as Ezgjan Alioski finished from a tight angle after Patrick Bamford had hit the post.
Luke Ayling, the Leeds skipper, has been in impressive form in recent games, and he was superb against Hull City as well.
The 28-year-old did not put a foot wrong and produced a commanding display at the back.
According to whoscored.com, Ayling made four tackles, one interception, played out 71 passes, and attempted eight long balls during the game.
Here are some of the best reactions from Leeds fans on Twitter:
Jeez Luke Ayling was very good tonight. Pretty sure he turned into Messi a few times during that game. Chuddy feet #lufc
— Jordan Carter (@JordanCarter10) December 10, 2019
Important not to lose that game, winning it was a huge bonus , think Ayling has been superb the last few games too #lufc
— markcally (@markcally8) December 10, 2019
For me, Berrardi and Ayling were men of the matches, nobody played better than those, Kiko a close but always third. #HCAFC had a plan, it could of worked, it didn’t, but fair play, they was decent 2nd half after offering nowt in the 1st. Bowen didn’t show up. 3 points 👍 #LUFC
— . (@Drakey21587) December 10, 2019
I am suprised how good Ayling is after missed preseason. One the best player in recent weeks. I don’t know he has played better that currently. #lufc #mot #alaw
— Krzysztof Wrzal (@KrzysztofWrzal) December 10, 2019
Big win tonight made even better that the three teams below us drop points. Ayling the pick for me #Lufc
— Lee (@LufcLee19) December 10, 2019
Ayling bossed it tonight for me 👊
The gap from 3rd too come on Leeds #lufc
— Barney (New Account!) (@barney___21) December 10, 2019
Luke Ayling MOTM tonight. Absolutely class #lufc
— Liam Irvine (@IrvineLiam) December 10, 2019
Leeds enjoyed 63% of possession and attempted 12 shots of which they managed to keep two on target, according to BBC Sport.