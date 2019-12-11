Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Luke Ayling display vs Hull City

Leeds United fans react to Luke Ayling display vs Hull City

11 December, 2019 English Championship, Hull City, Leeds United

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship table after winning 2-0 against Hull City on Tuesday night at Elland Road.

The Whites are in superb form at the moment and Marcelo Bielsa’s side have now made it seven wins in a row. However, the home side were made to wait for it.

Hull City matched them toe-to-toe in the first half as Leeds failed to register a shot on target. However, two goals in the last 20 minutes turned the game in Leeds’ favour.

The home side took the lead on 73 minutes when Jordy De Wijs put a Helder Costa cross into his own net.

Kiko Casilla made a good save to prevent Tom Eaves from levelling the tie. Leeds grabbed the second goal shortly as Ezgjan Alioski finished from a tight angle after Patrick Bamford had hit the post.

Luke Ayling, the Leeds skipper, has been in impressive form in recent games, and he was superb against Hull City as well.

The 28-year-old did not put a foot wrong and produced a commanding display at the back.

According to whoscored.com, Ayling made four tackles, one interception, played out 71 passes, and attempted eight long balls during the game.

Here are some of the best reactions from Leeds fans on Twitter:

Leeds enjoyed 63% of possession and attempted 12 shots of which they managed to keep two on target, according to BBC Sport.

Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up vs Bayern Munich
Report: Rangers trio Steven Davis, Jermain Defoe and Allan McGregor all set to pen new contracts

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com