Leeds United fans react to links with Red Bull Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin

Leeds United are interested in signing Red Bull Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin before the end of the January transfer window.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay claims that the Elland Road outfit will attempt to move for the 22-year-old if AS Monaco cut short his season-long loan in France in the coming days.

Leeds wants another striker, and head coach Marcelo Bielsa is an admirer of Augustin.

The France Under-21 international has struggled to make an impact at Monaco, though, scoring just once in 13 appearances across all competitions.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker is open to other opportunities given his limited playing minutes, but the Ligue 1 outfit aren’t keen to see him go.

Leeds need someone that can give Patrick Bamford a run for his money, and it’s not a surprise that they have submitted three offers for Southampton’s Che Adams.

Their best offer is one with an immediate loan fee and a option to sign the former Birmingham City striker for £20 million if they earn Premier League promotion at the end of the campaign.

However, Leeds might have to settle for Augustin instead of a striker that scored 22 Championship goals last term.

The fans aren’t convinced, though, and they doubt if the Frenchman is capable of boosting their promotion push.

