Leeds United fans react to links with QPR duo

Leeds United are interested in signing QPR’s Luke Freeman this summer.
According to talkSPORT, the Championship giants are looking at 20-year-old midfielder Eberechi Eze as well.
Freeman has had a very good season so far and the 26-year-old could prove to be a useful signing for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
Meanwhile, Eze is only a prospect right now but he is rated highly at QPR.
It will be interesting to see if the Whites can agree on a deal for the duo at the end of this season.
Leeds have a great chance of making it to the Premier League next year and they will be in a great position to poach these players if they want.
Marcelo Bielsa is a top class manager, who has done a tremendous job at Leeds. These players might be tempted to play under him next season.
The Argentine has done well to improve the players at his disposal and he could take Freeman and Eze to the next level.
Here is how the Leeds fans have reacted to the transfer links.
True, if we go up Freeman would be an exciting buy. Not sure on the other guy
— Dems 💙💛 (@DemeterSteven) March 8, 2019
Freeman is superb. Ezes got potential but hasn’t done much for months, lazy aswell
— Harry 🦅 (@H4RRYQPR) March 8, 2019
Freeman is a quality player £15mill easy premier league next season
— stuart pearson (@peo__73) March 8, 2019
I’m not sure on either but if Freeman is as good as he was against us every week then that’d be a good buy.
— Mike (@yonyteboah) March 8, 2019
About 2 month too late
— Mike (@yonyteboah) March 8, 2019