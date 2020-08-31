Leeds United fans react to links with Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Josko Gvardiol

Leeds United are looking to bolster their defence this summer as they prepare for life back in the English Premier League, and they have brought in Germany international centre-back Robin Koch from Bundesliga outfit Freiburg.

The Elland Road outfit have now been linked with an interest in Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Josko Gvardiol.





The 18-year-old can also play at left-back and is also on the radar of Bundesliga and Champions League giants Bayern Munich due to his huge potential.

Leeds are already in talks with Zagreb and they could end up parting with £18 million for the services of the 6ft 2ins defender.

Whites fans have done their own scouting on Gvardiol thanks to YouTube, and they reckon he would be a fine addition to head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

Here is how some of them have reacted to the news on Twitter:

Didn’t know who Josko Gvardiol was 3 hours ago and now I’m 100% sure he’s the best young centre back on earth 👀🤑 #lufc #mot @LUFC — C.P.A – MOT (@PremierLeedsMOT) August 30, 2020

Well this tweet aged well. " …Leeds to keep their powder dry for a little while now… " Rodrigo de Paul

Josko Gvardiol Potentially another 50m being spent. It's like all our Christmases have come at once #LUFC https://t.co/QhImhDfXy3 — Bob in Spain (@ExpatTennisFan) August 30, 2020

I’ve watched 4 minutes and 17 seconds of Josko Gvardiol and I’m convinced that Leeds are about to be signing the man Cannavaro learnt his tricks off.#LUFC — Joe Connell (@JoeConnell18) August 30, 2020

Looks like Ben White in steroids. Without the 40-yarders to the flanks though. #LUFC — Clinical “Sniffer” Clarke (@TheHardMan21) August 31, 2020

He’s really raw but obviously good potential . I’m surprised at putting up 20 million plus on a player that probably won’t play that much. — 🎗 (@QBfactory11) August 30, 2020

I could see Bielsa playing him at left back, looks like a top young player. I think we would be paying a bit over for him but that’s the market. — mark (@futers11) August 30, 2020

Yep and possible long term replacement for cooper one to nurture and just step in when needed — Stephen Maher 💙💛 (@stevemaher34) August 30, 2020

I’m telling ya. Leeds has been crazy active in this transfer market. And now they’re trying to sign one of the biggest prospects in Croatia, Joško Gvardiol(🇭🇷 2002). Very talented center-back who’s still raw, but has potential to succeed as a top CB. https://t.co/fbsDOEuwMG — 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝗯𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆™ – Chris (@FutbologyScout) August 30, 2020

Gvardiol is a greenhorn when it comes to senior football having played just 11 league games last term, but he has the potential to become one of the best defenders Croatia has ever produced going by how highly rated he is back home, and Leeds could be landing a real gem if they manage to get this deal over the line.