Leeds United fans react to links with Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Josko Gvardiol

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

Leeds United are looking to bolster their defence this summer as they prepare for life back in the English Premier League, and they have brought in Germany international centre-back Robin Koch from Bundesliga outfit Freiburg.

The Elland Road outfit have now been linked with an interest in Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Josko Gvardiol.


The 18-year-old can also play at left-back and is also on the radar of Bundesliga and Champions League giants Bayern Munich due to his huge potential.

Leeds are already in talks with Zagreb and they could end up parting with £18 million for the services of the 6ft 2ins defender.

Whites fans have done their own scouting on Gvardiol thanks to YouTube, and they reckon he would be a fine addition to head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

Here is how some of them have reacted to the news on Twitter:

Gvardiol is a greenhorn when it comes to senior football having played just 11 league games last term, but he has the potential to become one of the best defenders Croatia has ever produced going by how highly rated he is back home, and Leeds could be landing a real gem if they manage to get this deal over the line.