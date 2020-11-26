Leeds United fans react to latest team news update vs Everton

By
John Blake
-
Pablo Hernandez

Leeds United will travel to Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon to face Everton in the Premier League

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are winless in their last three Premier League games (two defeats and a draw) and they will be looking to return to winning ways.


Ahead of the game, the Argentine has delivered the latest injury update (as relayed by Phil Hay of The Athletic). Pablo Hernandez is still not fit enough to play, while Diego Llorente and Jamie Shackleton are also still out injured.

Llorente picked up a muscle injury last month, and he hasn’t played since. He is yet to make his debut for the Whites, and that his recovery is taking longer than usual is a concern for the fans.

However, it is the situation with Hernandez that is bothering a lot of fans. The former Valencia winger has enjoyed a cult-hero status at Leeds, but many fans fear that there could be smoke without fire.

There is a feeling among the fans that Hernandez has been frozen out by Bielsa since his petulant reaction to being subbed off against Crystal Palace. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Hernandez as superb-sub? 

The 35-year-old winger was one of the key players for Leeds last season when they achieved promotion to the Premier League. He is still a valuable member of the side, but Bielsa is likely to use him with caution.

It’s highly unthinkable that the pair would not settle the matter between themselves by now, as the Argentine is aware of Hernandez’s passion and commitment to the club.

Keeping him fit for the entire season is a challenge for Bielsa. At the same time, Leeds have enough depth in their attacking midfield areas now with club-record signing Rodrigo taking up the #10 role.

Rodrigo is getting better with every passing game, and Hernandez could well struggle to get enough game time. In a way, it’s a good sign for Leeds that Bielsa can recall a player of Hernandez’s calibre from the bench when needed.