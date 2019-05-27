Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United fans react to Kiko Casilla exit reports

Leeds United fans react to Kiko Casilla exit reports

27 May, 2019

Kiko Casilla joined Leeds during the January transfer window from Real Madrid but he could be on his way out after a difficult spell at Elland Road.

According to reports from The Sun on Sunday (26/5; page 69), Casilla could leave Elland Road this summer, and many Leeds fans have expressed their reaction on social networking site Twitter.

When Casilla joined Leeds, he was seen as a major upgrade on Bailey Peacock-Farrell, but his erratic behaviour and mistakes in big games (against Derby in the playoff semifinal) meant he is heading into the summer with a question mark on his future over his head.

The report added that Casilla could potentially end the window by returning to Spain, while Leeds are already considering potential replacements for the 32-year-old.

Plenty of Leeds fans opine that Casilla, who is over £30,000-a-week, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, doesn’t deserve to be the first choice goalkeeper under Marcelo Bielsa.

Majority of the fans do not appear disappointed, and they feel Casilla should leave the club is in everyone’s best interests. Here are some of the selected tweets:

