Leeds United fans react to Kiko Casilla exit reports

Kiko Casilla joined Leeds during the January transfer window from Real Madrid but he could be on his way out after a difficult spell at Elland Road.
According to reports from The Sun on Sunday (26/5; page 69), Casilla could leave Elland Road this summer, and many Leeds fans have expressed their reaction on social networking site Twitter.
When Casilla joined Leeds, he was seen as a major upgrade on Bailey Peacock-Farrell, but his erratic behaviour and mistakes in big games (against Derby in the playoff semifinal) meant he is heading into the summer with a question mark on his future over his head.
The report added that Casilla could potentially end the window by returning to Spain, while Leeds are already considering potential replacements for the 32-year-old.
Plenty of Leeds fans opine that Casilla, who is over £30,000-a-week, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, doesn’t deserve to be the first choice goalkeeper under Marcelo Bielsa.
Majority of the fans do not appear disappointed, and they feel Casilla should leave the club is in everyone’s best interests. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Rumours Casilla might go back to Spain due to a clause in his contract. Can’t say I would be that bothered don’t think the championship suits him #lufc
— Kirsty Stanley (@stanners_1982) May 26, 2019
If casilla is going back to Spain I’ll personally drive him there 👋👋👋 #lufc
— Ant (@AntVeress) May 26, 2019
Casilla leaving would be great news. Atrocious piece of business was that.
— James Hollingworth (@JimmyHol84) May 26, 2019
Also Casilla should stay. Have a fresh season. Made a couple of mistakes but every keeper does
— Luke Hurley (@LukeyyH) May 27, 2019
Leeds losing Kiko Casilla won’t be a bad idea #LUFC
— Total Raumdeuter (@RaumdeuterTotal) May 26, 2019
Can’t believe that we may be losing Kiko Casilla all because Liam Cooper doesn’t know how to defend a ball over his head #lufc
— Ben Dobson (@bendobson21) May 26, 2019