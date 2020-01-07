Leeds United fans react to Kalvin Phillips display vs Arsenal

Arsenal moved into the next round of the FA Cup after winning 1-0 against Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night.
It was an inspired performance from Leeds in the first half with Patrick Bamford hitting the bar with one of United’s 15 first-half efforts.
In the second half, the home side dominated and got the goal through Reiss Nelson in the 55th minute.
There were several outstanding performers for Leeds with the likes of Illan Meslier, Luke Ayling, Ben White, Jack Harrison, Mateusz Klich and Bamford all impressing.
However one player who once again proved his consistency was Kalvin Phillips. The 24-year-old midfielder has developed into a top-quality player under Marcelo Bielsa and has proved once again why top Premier League clubs were willing to pay big money for him.
Leeds fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Phillips’ latest display. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Nice of Kalvin Phillips to let ozil out of his pocket so he can be substituted #LUFC #MOT
— Tim (@TomGallacher99) January 6, 2020
So many positives for Leeds on and off the ball, so well drilled and Marcelo Bielsa has transformed Kalvin Phillips. Thought once again he was magnificent this season, he won the most tackles, used the ball well and didn’t allow Mesut Ozil to roam free #ARSLEE #LUFC
— Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) January 7, 2020
Phillips and Harrison were excellent tonight. And if we have to have meslier as number one if kiko gets banned then I ain’t worried one bit his distribution brilliant with some top saves. Nights like this make you realise we are about there and how far we’ve come #lufc
— Jack solomon (@jacksol1990) January 6, 2020
Bamford- excellent hold up play
Phillips- immense tackling
Harrison- so creative on the wings
Ayling- made brilliant attacking runs
Meslier- insanely accurate goal kicks
Gotts- sensational performance considering first ever game
Showed what we’re about, all we can ask #LUFC 🌟
— Jonny Chick 💙💛 (@jonnychick__) January 6, 2020
Kalvin Phillips will be spoken about a lot now this transfer window but I’m telling you something… he’s English & 23… I wouldn’t sell him for 40 million… in fact I wouldn’t even sell him for 100 million what a player 👍 #lufc
— Bails (@BaileyDJ13) January 6, 2020
Kalvin Phillips will be spoken about a lot now this transfer window but I’m telling you something… he’s English & 23… I wouldn’t sell him for 40 million… in fact I wouldn’t even sell him for 100 million what a player 👍 #lufc
— Bails (@BaileyDJ13) January 6, 2020
Class from Phillips. Giving lacazette his shirt so Ozil has to see it again to remind him he’s always in his pocket. Outstanding performance. #lufc
— sleeping (@GotobedJ) January 6, 2020
Stats
Phillips had 57 touches, made four key passes, and won five tackles during the game.
The Leeds midfielder is arguably one of the best players in the Championship and many feel that he should be given a chance by England manager Gareth Southgate.
Obviously, his chance to represent his country will improve next season if he plays in the Premier League. And that is highly possible as Leeds are at the top of the Championship table and are firm favourites to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.