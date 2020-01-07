Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Kalvin Phillips display vs Arsenal

7 January, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United

Arsenal moved into the next round of the FA Cup after winning 1-0 against Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night.

It was an inspired performance from Leeds in the first half with Patrick Bamford hitting the bar with one of United’s 15 first-half efforts.

In the second half, the home side dominated and got the goal through Reiss Nelson in the 55th minute.

There were several outstanding performers for Leeds with the likes of Illan Meslier, Luke Ayling, Ben White, Jack Harrison, Mateusz Klich and Bamford all impressing.

However one player who once again proved his consistency was Kalvin Phillips. The 24-year-old midfielder has developed into a top-quality player under Marcelo Bielsa and has proved once again why top Premier League clubs were willing to pay big money for him.

Leeds fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Phillips’ latest display. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Stats 

Phillips had 57 touches, made four key passes, and won five tackles during the game.

The Leeds midfielder is arguably one of the best players in the Championship and many feel that he should be given a chance by England manager Gareth Southgate.

Obviously, his chance to represent his country will improve next season if he plays in the Premier League. And that is highly possible as Leeds are at the top of the Championship table and are firm favourites to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

