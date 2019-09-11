Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Jordan Stevens’ six-week FA ban

11 September, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United midfielder Jordan Stevens has been banned from all football-related activity for six weeks by the Football Association for breaking betting rules.

The Yorkshire club have acknowledged the sanction but has stated that they will continue to support the youngster who needs educating on the dangers of outside influences.

Leeds have further stated the club feel that banning a 19-year-old young footballer from even participating in training or interacting with the club’s staff is excessive punishment.

Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction, and the majority of them feel that the punishment given to the youngster was harsh. Here are some of the selected tweets:

The youngster admitted to a charge of placing 59 bets last season, five on matches involving the Whites. Stevens will be suspended till 10 October and has also been fined £1,200.

The midfielder, who joined from Forest Green in 2018, has made one first-team appearance since arriving at Elland Road.

