Leeds United fans react to Jordan Stevens’ six-week FA ban

Leeds United midfielder Jordan Stevens has been banned from all football-related activity for six weeks by the Football Association for breaking betting rules.
The Yorkshire club have acknowledged the sanction but has stated that they will continue to support the youngster who needs educating on the dangers of outside influences.
Leeds have further stated the club feel that banning a 19-year-old young footballer from even participating in training or interacting with the club’s staff is excessive punishment.
Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction, and the majority of them feel that the punishment given to the youngster was harsh. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Absolute disgraceful penalty. Fine him yes. Rules are rules but a 6 week football ban for £500 it’s a joke. Racism, violence, cheating all get off with minimal penalties. The people who govern football are a joke and this proves it to all.
Why does everyone hate us?
He’s a young kid who’s made a mistake? #lufc
A betting company can pay Wayne Rooney’s wages for a year, and sponsor his shirt number. But a 19 year old puts on £500 worth of bets, and its a 6 week ban from all football activities.
So, Millwall got 10k for racism and a young lad gets 1k and a suspension for being naive? You really don’t have a clue at the FA!
Can I just say, Daniel Sturridge was also banned for 6 weeks but was allowed to train. Difference being he’s 28 and Stevens is 19. Surely the bigger punishment had to go to the 28 year old. But no, he doesn’t play for Leeds. Joke are the FA
The youngster admitted to a charge of placing 59 bets last season, five on matches involving the Whites. Stevens will be suspended till 10 October and has also been fined £1,200.
The midfielder, who joined from Forest Green in 2018, has made one first-team appearance since arriving at Elland Road.