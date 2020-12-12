Leeds United fans react to Jack Harrison display vs West Ham

John Blake
Jack Harrison

Leeds United suffered back-to-back defeats after being beaten 2-1 by West Ham at Elland Road on Friday night.

The Whites took an early lead through Mateusz Klich who scored from the spot after Patrick Bamford was brought down by Lukas Fabianski. It needed help from VAR, although David Moyes said after the match that the officials are making “terrible decisions”.


The first effort from Klich was tame and it was easily saved by Fabianski. However, VAR suggested that Fabianski was off the line when the kick was taken, allowing Klich to re-take the penalty. Klich didn’t make any mistake in the second attempt.

However, the same old problem resurfaced as West Ham exploited Leeds’ vulnerability from set-pieces. Tomas Soucek scored the equaliser to make it 1-1 at the break. The Whites failed to learn from their mistakes as Angelo Ogbonna scored the winner with a towering header from yet another set-piece.

Many Leeds fans were disappointed with the performance of Jack Harrison against the Hammers. The 24-year-old struggled to make an impact and was replaced at the break, with Helder Costa taking his place.

Harrison – who looked dangerous in the opening few games for Leeds – did not have a real impact in the game. In fact, his performances in the last few games have been really disappointing, with many Leeds fans suggesting that he should be dropped to the bench.

Here are some of the selected tweets:

Harrison is generally good with his crossing and direct runs. But in the last few games, he has often hit the first man and looked aimless with his runs.

To be fair, his replacement, Costa was even more disappointing as he gave away the freekick from which Ogbonna scored with 10 minutes remaining.

It looks like Harrison is struggling with his confidence, and Bielsa should use him from the bench in the next game against Newcastle.