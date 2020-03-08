Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Jack Harrison display vs Huddersfield

8 March, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United moved to the top of the Championship table after beating Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Whites fans on Twitter have lauded Jack Harrison after he produced a quality performance once again during his side’s Championship win over Huddersfield.

Leeds took an early lead through full-back Luke Ayling who smashed home a superb volley from Jack Harrison’s cross from the left. In the second half, Patrick Bamford ended his goal drought with a close-range finish after Jonas Lossl could only tip Ben White’s header into his path.

Harrison has been simply outstanding in recent weeks, and has become a key player for Marcelo Bielsa’s side. He also hit the woodwork for the hosts, and produced an eye-catchy display.

The Leeds faithful were heavily impressed with what they saw from the 23-year-old. Harrison joined Leeds on loan from Manchester City in the summer, and the Whites have an option to sign him permanently by paying just £8 million.

Leeds have taken a healthy seven-point lead over third-placed Fulham, and are firm favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League at the next season.

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to Harrison’s display:

