Leeds United fans react to Jack Harrison display vs Blackburn

Leeds United head into the international break on a high note after securing back to back wins in the Championship. The Whites won 2-1 against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship clash at Elland Road on Saturday.
Patrick Bamford scored his first goal since August as Leeds earned all three points against Rovers.
The former Chelsea striker scored from the spot after Tosin Adarabioyo fouled Luke Ayling in the area. Jack Harrison doubled the lead five minutes later. Derrick Williams gave the visitors a lifeline before the break when he scored a header from Stewart Downing’s corner.
In the second half, Leeds created some very good chances with Tyler Roberts and Harrison coming close to scoring. It was a deserved victory, and it means Leeds remain third in the Championship table.
After the match, many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction on Harrison’s display.
Harrison, who joined on loan from Manchester City this summer, has been in impressive form and has now been directly involved in as many goals this season (7) after 16 league games.
He worked really hard, took his goal well, and could have added two more to his tally. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter from Leeds fans:
THIS BOY IS DIFFERENT GRAVY THIS SEASON
— MOTweets (@MOTweets1919) November 9, 2019
Bamford and Harrison class today
— GW (@george_lufc10) November 9, 2019
Get in Leeds. Jack Harrison class today. We all fucking love Leeds 💙💛 #LUFC
— Craig Ellam (@Ellerslufc) November 9, 2019
The ball from Roberts to Ayling just before the pen, and the ball from Phillips to Bamford (and Paddy’s excellent touch) before laying it off to Harrison for goal #2 were absolutely class. The penno was good too. #lufc #MOT #ALAW #leedsunited
— Michael L. Maynard (@MaynardM) November 9, 2019
Harrison has been class these past 2 games got to keep this going #LUFC
— Harry Holt (@HarryHolt000) November 9, 2019