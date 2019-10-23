Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Helder Costa display vs Preston

23 October, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United managed a 1-1 draw against Preston in the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Some Leeds United fans have criticised Helder Costa’s display against Preston North End last night.

The 25-year-old, who joined Leeds this summer on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, has struggled to make an impact under Marcelo Bielsa so far, and his latest performance wasn’t impressive either.

Many Leeds fans feel that Costa hasn’t done enough to impress yet again. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Costa struggling to deliver 

The Portuguese winger had 35 touches, had attempted one shot and made two key passes during the game, according to whoscored.com.

Costa is a good player and many fans feel that he will come good for Leeds but at the moment the Wolves-owned winger is struggling to adjust himself to Bielsa’s system.

With Pablo Hernandez out injured, Leeds are expecting the likes of Jack Harrison and Costa to step up to the plate and deliver for the club.

Bielsa has always been reluctant to make major changes to his side, but Costa really needs to improve if he wants to cement his position in the starting line up.

