Leeds United fans react to Helder Costa display vs Preston

Leeds United managed a 1-1 draw against Preston in the Championship clash on Tuesday night.
Some Leeds United fans have criticised Helder Costa’s display against Preston North End last night.
The 25-year-old, who joined Leeds this summer on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, has struggled to make an impact under Marcelo Bielsa so far, and his latest performance wasn’t impressive either.
Many Leeds fans feel that Costa hasn’t done enough to impress yet again. Here are some of the selected tweets:
We will need to see if there is any way we can weasel out of signing costa for 15m. The man has been atrocious. #LUFC
— Gary (@gary_oh15) October 23, 2019
Bielsa’s loyalty to Bamford and knowing he now has no choice but to start Eddie hopefully means finding a way to play both … If anyone deserves to be dropped from recent performances it is Costa #lufc
— WHITESOLDIER (@whitesoldier62) October 22, 2019
Helder Costa…. Have we got the fake version off the back of a lorry? #lufc
— Jamie Sealy (@jamiesealy1988) October 22, 2019
#lufc Leeds utd very average tonight. Just 3 points separates 2nd and 8th position.
Team need to be ruthless and more clinical or its another season in the fun league😂
Drop Costa, play Eddie and Patrick up front or bring in someone like Gayle.@andrearadri
— Nick Howe 💙💛 (@NickHow07209652) October 22, 2019
Don’t want to jump to conclusions, but Helder Costa is showing the same sort of promise as Hadi Sacko #lufc
— 🎃lex @ Berlin (@thebestalexeu) October 22, 2019
think its about time clarke got a decent run out,costa has been dire last few games ive no doubt that costa will come good tho just feels its a waste of a loan at moment with jack #lufc
— chris wilson (@willowlufc) October 23, 2019
Costa struggling to deliver
The Portuguese winger had 35 touches, had attempted one shot and made two key passes during the game, according to whoscored.com.
Costa is a good player and many fans feel that he will come good for Leeds but at the moment the Wolves-owned winger is struggling to adjust himself to Bielsa’s system.
With Pablo Hernandez out injured, Leeds are expecting the likes of Jack Harrison and Costa to step up to the plate and deliver for the club.
Bielsa has always been reluctant to make major changes to his side, but Costa really needs to improve if he wants to cement his position in the starting line up.