Leeds United fans react to Helder Costa display vs Bristol City

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Leeds United returned to winning ways after winning 1-0 against Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday at Elland Road.
The Whites recorded their first win in four games, and with West Brom, Fulham, and Nottingham Forest dropping points, they’ve closed the gap with the Baggies at the top to four points.
Former Robins full-back Luke Ayling scored in the first half, and his strike eventually proved to be the difference between the two sides.
One player who particularly impressed the Leeds fans was Helder Costa. He twice forced fine saves from City goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.
Although the 26-year-old missed a sitter, he along with Kalvin Phillips simply ran ragged Bristol City.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Leeds fans on Twitter:
that is about as good a weekend as #lufc could have wished for. Phillips incredible, Costa outstanding. Good luck picking a man of the match. Get the fuck in!!!!
— Jordan Harris (@JordanHarris811) February 15, 2020
Horrible conditions but a fantastic performance from Leeds. Luke Ayling with the deciding goal but this felt more like the Leeds side that went on that seven game winning run. Phillips, Costa and Harrison the standouts. Everyone performed well it must be said. #lufc
— All Things Leeds 💙💛 (@AllThingsLeeds1) February 15, 2020
Harrison and Costa ran them ragged, Pablo just still a lot short of superb, Dallas and Ayling need to be our wing backs all season long and Kalvin is a fucking gem, since he's come back in we've performed so much better. Clean sheet means a lot same again next week lads #lufc
— JwL (@Juliejwl777) February 15, 2020
Costa was very good today. Thats more like it from him. KP outstanding as always. #lufc
— Terry Felipe (@eltel89) February 15, 2020
Incredible performance from everyone, costa, harrison and KP stood out for me, different class👏💉 #LUFC
— Rian Pyle (@PyleRian) February 15, 2020
@WYSdaily overjoyed with that result this aft. this is what we needed to give the lads a massive BOOST! Costa on fire today good for ayling to get a goal too. massive result for barnsley too this gives us breathing space again. GET IN LEEDS!!! #lufc
— James LUFC💛💙 (@_jamesamitch) February 15, 2020
Costa has not always been at his best this season, but on this occasion, he was simply brilliant.
The Portuguese completed the most dribbles by any player on the pitch, had 73 touches, made 43 passes, won nine duels and made eight recoveries during the game.
It was a completely dominant performance from Leeds who enjoyed 69% of possession, and attempted 21 shots of which they managed to keep six on target, according to BBC Sport.