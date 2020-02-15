Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Helder Costa display vs Bristol City

Leeds United fans react to Helder Costa display vs Bristol City

15 February, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United returned to winning ways after winning 1-0 against Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday at Elland Road.

The Whites recorded their first win in four games, and with West Brom, Fulham, and Nottingham Forest dropping points, they’ve closed the gap with the Baggies at the top to four points.

Former Robins full-back Luke Ayling scored in the first half, and his strike eventually proved to be the difference between the two sides.

One player who particularly impressed the Leeds fans was Helder Costa. He twice forced fine saves from City goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

Although the 26-year-old missed a sitter, he along with Kalvin Phillips simply ran ragged Bristol City.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Leeds fans on Twitter:

Costa has not always been at his best this season, but on this occasion, he was simply brilliant.

The Portuguese completed the most dribbles by any player on the pitch, had 73 touches, made 43 passes, won nine duels and made eight recoveries during the game.

It was a completely dominant performance from Leeds who enjoyed 69% of possession, and attempted 21 shots of which they managed to keep six on target, according to BBC Sport.

