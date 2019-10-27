Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Garry Monk’s post-match comments

27 October, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday
Garry Monk

Leeds United squandered the opportunity to move to the top of the Championship table after only managing a draw against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The Whites managed a 0-0 draw against Wednesday at Hillsborough. Both the teams missed some good chances to score, and either of the sides could have won or lost.

After the match, Wednesday boss Garry Monk said that his side deserved to win the game.

Indeed, Wednesday were the better team in the second half but Leeds could have sneaked out with a win as well.

Many Leeds fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on the former manager’s post-match comments, and most of them think he’s right.

Leeds are now winless in their last two matches, and have picked up just one win in their last four matches in the Championship.

The Yorkshire club are one of the favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League, and they must return to winning ways at at the earliest.

Leeds will face QPR in the Championship clash in their next match at Elland Road.

