Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Gaetano Berardi display vs Cagliari

Leeds United fans react to Gaetano Berardi display vs Cagliari

28 July, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United managed a 1-1 draw against Cagliari in their pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Pablo Hernandez continued his impressive form by scoring again for the Whites. Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips picked up a red card, but overall it was a decent performance from Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

However, Leeds fans were not impressed with the club’s overall defending and particularly with the performance of Gaetano Berardi.

They took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the game. Here are some of the selected tweets:

It was a very troubling and difficult evening for the 30-year-old defender.

Berardi looked constantly out of position on the night. Although he made some strong tackles in the second half, his overall performance was not up to the mark.

Celtic fans react to Rangers winger Sheyi Ojo's latest comments
Report: Newcastle United planning to table £1 million bid for Amiens right-back Emil Krafth

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com