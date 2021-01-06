Leeds United fans react to Fikayo Tomori transfer link

Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori.

According to a recent report from BBC Sport, Chelsea are willing to let Tomori go out on loan, and Leeds are his most likely destination.





Tomori made a strong impact last season where he made 22 appearances for the Blues.

However, he has surprisingly dropped down the pecking order at the club and has struggled for regular games in 2020-21. He has managed only three appearances in all competitions, and Chelsea are ready to let him go out on loan.

Tomori’s situation is unlikely to change this season, even if Frank Lampard allows a fringe player like Antonio Rudiger to leave the club.

During the summer transfer window, Tomori was linked with a loan move to Everton, but Lampard blocked any potential deal. However, this time he will be allowed to leave on a short-term deal, and Leeds are emerging as favourites for his signature.

Many Leeds fans feel that he would be a very good signing for the club. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Hearing what we could be getting Tomori for me this would be a great signing. We need deffenders and he needs game time I hope we get this over the line.#LUFC#Chelsea @andrearadri 👀👀 — dirtyLeeds (@LUFC205) January 5, 2021

Tomori in on loan? Bielsa will work absolute wonders with Him. Think about what he did with Ben White and Tomori is better than Ben White by quite some way. #LUFC #MOT come on — Leeds warrior (@WarriorLeeds) January 5, 2021

I’ve seen Tomori rumours, but a CB wasn’t somewhere I expected players given recent purchases, but injuries mean I understand the possibility. Early in the window but any legs behind it? And I would assume a loan if true as opposed to permanent @PhilHay_ #LUFC — Sam (@SBabbLUFC) January 5, 2021

Yes please. We need cover at the back. — Herbie Jassi (@herbie1178) January 5, 2021

Tomori or Rudiger on loan? Would be good cover for the defence #LUFC — Luke Barton (@LDJB89) January 2, 2021

Leeds do need a defensive cover in January having conceded 33 goals already in the Premier League.

Bielsa worked wonders with Ben White on loan last season, and there’s no reason to believe why he can’t repeat the same with the young Chelsea defender.

Germany defender Robin Koch is currently out with a knee surgery and he is set to be sidelined for up to three months.

Likewise, Diego Llorente is currently out injured, while Liam Cooper is also missing for the Whites. Tomori can expect to play regularly, and a temporary deal makes a lot of sense for all parties involved.