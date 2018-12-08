Leeds United fans react to Ezgjan Alioski performance vs QPR on Twitter

Leeds United won their fourth Championship game in a row after beating Queens Park Rangers 2-1 at Elland Road on Saturday.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side came from behind to seal all three points and remain in the second position, just one point behind Norwich City.
Nahki Wells scored the opening goal for the visitors, but Leeds responded through Kemar Roofe who scored from close range on the stroke of half-time.
Roofe scored from a penalty in the 53rd minute following Toni Leistner’s handball.
Some Leeds fans have taken to social networking site Twitter after the match to analyse Ezgjan Alioski’s performance, and many of them are left unimpressed.
The Macedonia international has emerged as a key and utility player under Marcelo Bielsa, having played all 21 matches so far. He has been a reliable player on the flanks, and yet he has come under criticism time and again from some of the supporters.
Despite the win, some Leeds fans are left frustrated with Alioski’s performance once again. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Alioski worst player to wear a Leeds shirt
— Jack Cowgill ✌ (@JackCowgill7) December 8, 2018
Yeah agreed. As I said above, a lot of players have been meh. Alioski in basics is particularly bad though.
— ETHAN (@EthanFromOnline) December 8, 2018
Got to hook Forshaw and Alioski for Halme and Clarke. Both beyond terrible. #lufc
— AP (@1988AMP) December 8, 2018
Alioski is so much more effective on the right. Always has been! Sadly for him, most of his Leeds career so far has been on the left.
— ✌ (@bendywatter) December 8, 2018
Dug a result out, midfield not on point for me. Alioski needs dropping. Shack was good, Pontus good, Phillips shakey. Solid 3 points.
— Matt Greenwood (@MattistutaG) December 8, 2018
Get alioski off the fucking pitch he’s awful
— Adam Barlow (@AdamPaulBarlow) December 8, 2018