Leeds United fans react to Ezgjan Alioski display vs Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United missed the chance to go top of the Championship table as their game at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday ended in a goalless draw.
A win for Leeds would have taken them above leaders West Brom, but the Whites failed to find the winner in atrocious conditions.
Some Leeds United fans were unhappy with the performance of Ezgjan Alioski who was really poor against Wednesday. Although the 27-year-old almost stole all three points for Leeds, when he nodded against the post, his overall performance was not up to the mark.
The Macedonian didn’t look comfortable from the beginning as he either lost possession cheaply or put it into touch. He lacked composure throughout the game and his decision-making was horrendous.
Although he nearly redeemed himself with a late header off the post, many Leeds fans feel that he should have done a lot more. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Think Bera was class. Alioski was clueless
— Matthew Cleghorn (@mrcmatty) October 26, 2019
Harrison and Alioski were terrible today.
— Ben Mcparland (@Ben_Mcparland) October 26, 2019
I’ve no idea about your footballing ability mate, but I’d put you in over Alioski. Can’t defend, can’t tackle, can’t pass 2 yards, can’t cross, can’t shoot and today couldn’t even take a throw in. But apart from that, he’s solid. 🤦🏻♂️
— Paul (@GravPa) October 26, 2019
Alioski and Harrison on the same side is really going to cost us this year, painfully bad
— Ry (@Rhanson96) October 26, 2019
Few things today Klich,Harrison, Alioski awful today with there passing and final ball bar 1 cross Eddie needs to start! What was point in getting Clarke back on loan? Miss Pablo Forshaw and Douglas goes LB for me! But overall fair outcome today! white and Kiko class! #lufc #mot
— st3nn4💛💙 (@st3nn4) October 26, 2019
Agreed looked slow and laboured at times and no urgency with a minute left! Alioski the liability this game had a mare 💛💙MOT
— ian grundy (@Grundy1976Ian) October 26, 2019
Leeds remain second in the Championship table, although they could be overtaken by other promotion-chasing clubs.
The Whites managed 57% of possession, but their lack of goals is hurting them badly. Leeds have now only scored 17 times in their 14 games this campaign, and this is one area that needs to be improved.