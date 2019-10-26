Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Ezgjan Alioski display vs Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United fans react to Ezgjan Alioski display vs Sheffield Wednesday

26 October, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United missed the chance to go top of the Championship table as their game at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday ended in a goalless draw.

A win for Leeds would have taken them above leaders West Brom, but the Whites failed to find the winner in atrocious conditions.

Some Leeds United fans were unhappy with the performance of Ezgjan Alioski who was really poor against Wednesday. Although the 27-year-old almost stole all three points for Leeds, when he nodded against the post, his overall performance was not up to the mark.

The Macedonian didn’t look comfortable from the beginning as he either lost possession cheaply or put it into touch. He lacked composure throughout the game and his decision-making was horrendous.

Although he nearly redeemed himself with a late header off the post, many Leeds fans feel that he should have done a lot more. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Leeds remain second in the Championship table, although they could be overtaken by other promotion-chasing clubs.

The Whites managed 57% of possession, but their lack of goals is hurting them badly. Leeds have now only scored 17 times in their 14 games this campaign, and this is one area that needs to be improved.

Pep Guardiola raves about Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish
Paul McGrath reacts to Aston Villa result vs Manchester City on Twitter

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com