Leeds United fans react to EFL statement

Leeds United are top of the Championship table and are favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League this season.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, football in England has been postponed until the first week of April. However, there is a feeling that the break could be extended if the situation doesn’t improve.
There are suggestions that the season could be called ‘null and void’ but it would create further chaos. However, with the Euro shifted to the next year, it allows time for football leagues across Europe to finish the league.
Leeds United fans are delighted after the latest EFL statement suggested that they are considering making it a priority to finish this campaign.
Phil Hay of the Athletic has relayed the news on his personal news on his Twitter account, adding that they will provide a £50m package to help clubs financially, including an interest-free loan facility.
Leeds fans are delighted with the confirmation from EFL as they feel the Whites have got a great chance of securing promotion to the Premier League.
Here are some of the selected tweets:
Been saying for years that the EFL were a great organisation
— Sam (@Samk_lufc) March 18, 2020
never slated the EFL
— jac (@lufcJF) March 18, 2020
Always said EFL were a great organisation and always did the right thing
— John paul jones (@Johnleeds77) March 18, 2020
This antibody test will be massive
— Rod (@lufcrumham) March 18, 2020
50m may help two or three championship clubs 🤣 what about the lower down clubs that will really struggle shame the Prem can’t come in and adopt a club to help each
— Gary Morrison (@ellandroadls11) March 18, 2020
Does this help with FFP rules
— Nige (@hectorswhites) March 18, 2020
sensible from the EFL 👍
— Richard Lang (@richardlang05) March 18, 2020
Straight into the transfer kitty, don’t be taking dividends @andrearadri
— Dan (@Mr__Un) March 18, 2020