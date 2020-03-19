Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to EFL statement

Leeds United fans react to EFL statement

19 March, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United are top of the Championship table and are favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League this season.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, football in England has been postponed until the first week of April. However, there is a feeling that the break could be extended if the situation doesn’t improve.

There are suggestions that the season could be called ‘null and void’ but it would create further chaos. However, with the Euro shifted to the next year, it allows time for football leagues across Europe to finish the league.

Leeds United fans are delighted after the latest EFL statement suggested that they are considering making it a priority to finish this campaign.

Phil Hay of the Athletic has relayed the news on his personal news on his Twitter account, adding that they will provide a £50m package to help clubs financially, including an interest-free loan facility.

Leeds fans are delighted with the confirmation from EFL as they feel the Whites have got a great chance of securing promotion to the Premier League.

Here are some of the selected tweets:

 

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com