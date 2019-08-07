Leeds United fans react to Eddie Nketiah transfer link

Leeds United are looking to sign a striker in the closing stages of the transfer window as the Whites need to bring in a replacement for Kemar Roofe.
The 26-year-old joined Belgium club Anderlecht this week, and it leaves Marcelo Bielsa short of options in his strike department.
According to latest reports from BBC, Leeds have joined the race to sign Eddie Nketiah before the end of the transfer window.
The club’s director of football Victor Orta is leading the pursuit of the 20-year-old and they are pushing hard to secure a loan deal for him.
Orta has a strong relationship with Arsenal head coach Unai Emery, and Leeds are hoping that it could prove to be decisive in their attempt to sign the player.
Leeds are likely to face stiff competition from a number of clubs, including Bristol City and Fortuna Dusseldorf.
Phil Hay on Twitter has claimed that the youngster will decide on his future today, as he has loads of offers to choose from. Leeds are also in the race to sign Ryan Kent from Liverpool.
Many Arsenal and Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Nketiah on loan at Leeds would be a brilliant fit. Decent football under a quality manager that would suit Eddie well.
A proper stadium full of passionate fans as well.
— I M F (@IMF_X) August 6, 2019
Very highly rated amongst us Arsenal fans. He’s had a perfect pre season. I wanted him to stay in our first team tbh but a loan to Leeds would be great for him too.
— 🐝 (@mrbaileyenergy) August 6, 2019
everyone who thinks they getting Nketiah on a transfer has another thing coming. Lets just say for Leeds, he would cost a lot more than your entire transfer budget
— GOONER4LIFE (@GOONER428342361) August 6, 2019
Being hailed as the Aubamayang replacement in the medium term, really rated highly at Arsenal!
— Lee Cable (@Leecable33) August 6, 2019
@pageo90 this kid will bang in 20+ for you this season
— Wrighty (@_Wrighty7) August 6, 2019
He’s a real talent. Leeds would be getting a great striker who’s keen to improve although we’d need him to be playing week in week out!
— Alex (@AlexCullen17) August 6, 2019
As an Arsenal fan, Eddie would be a top class signing for Leeds. Just needs game time. Quick, fantastic finisher and is always in the right places to score. Something Leeds will need for promotion.
— W (@Clueds92) August 6, 2019
Yes! He looks like a great young player! Got first team experience at Arsenal as well!
— Zack Gurd (@ZackGurd) August 6, 2019