Leeds United fans react to Eddie Nketiah transfer link

7 August, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United are looking to sign a striker in the closing stages of the transfer window as the Whites need to bring in a replacement for Kemar Roofe.

The 26-year-old joined Belgium club Anderlecht this week, and it leaves Marcelo Bielsa short of options in his strike department.

According to latest reports from BBC, Leeds have joined the race to sign Eddie Nketiah before the end of the transfer window.

The club’s director of football Victor Orta is leading the pursuit of the 20-year-old and they are pushing hard to secure a loan deal for him.

Orta has a strong relationship with Arsenal head coach Unai Emery, and Leeds are hoping that it could prove to be decisive in their attempt to sign the player.

Leeds are likely to face stiff competition from a number of clubs, including Bristol City and Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Phil Hay on Twitter has claimed that the youngster will decide on his future today, as he has loads of offers to choose from. Leeds are also in the race to sign Ryan Kent from Liverpool.

Many Arsenal and Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

