Leeds United fans react to Eddie Nketiah display vs Barnsley

15 September, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United move to the top of the Championship table after beating Yorkshire rivals Barnsley at Oakwell on Sunday afternoon.

The home side did well to frustrate Leeds for more than 80 minutes, and the game seemingly destined to end goalless. However, Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah came from the bench to change the complexion of the match completely.

The 20-year-old crashed in from a Kalvin Phillips free-kick before Mateusz Klich slotted home from the penalty spot.

With that strike, the youngster has now netted his fourth goal of the season in all competitions and has fired Leeds into the automatic promotion places.

Leeds fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Many feel that it is time for Marcelo Bielsa to use Nketiah in the starting role.

The visitors created some very good chances, with Patrick Bamford twice drawing saves from Brad Collins. Pablo Hernandez and Jack Harrison also missed the target from good scoring positions.

Leeds enjoyed 67% of possession and registered 21 shots during the game. The Whites have now won their past six away games and are at the top of the table above Swansea on goal difference.

