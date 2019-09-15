Leeds United fans react to Eddie Nketiah display vs Barnsley

Leeds United move to the top of the Championship table after beating Yorkshire rivals Barnsley at Oakwell on Sunday afternoon.
The home side did well to frustrate Leeds for more than 80 minutes, and the game seemingly destined to end goalless. However, Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah came from the bench to change the complexion of the match completely.
The 20-year-old crashed in from a Kalvin Phillips free-kick before Mateusz Klich slotted home from the penalty spot.
With that strike, the youngster has now netted his fourth goal of the season in all competitions and has fired Leeds into the automatic promotion places.
Leeds fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Many feel that it is time for Marcelo Bielsa to use Nketiah in the starting role.
He’s a game changer. Some future ahead of him
— Graham (@G_Balfe) September 15, 2019
He’s a class act, always in the right place at the right time. Get in Leeds!
— Mark Devaney 💙💛 (@markwd1) September 15, 2019
Casilla 🙌
Shackleton 💪
Klich ⚽️
Nketiah 🔥
Just a few of the standout performers from today. Ref was shocking. #lufc
— Luke Hallas (@lukehallas97) September 15, 2019
Nketiah > Greenwood
Nketiah > Brewster
Absolute baller. 🐐👀 #LUFC #AFC
— alfie 🇮🇨 (@alfielufc_) September 15, 2019
Nketiah making the championship look like Sunday league
— Jack (@bacca2015) September 15, 2019
I think for the next game we need to play nketiah and Douglas costa from the start, After that second half performance. #LUFC #lufc
— Karla Evans (@LjBaker92) September 15, 2019
That is a huge win. That was a match that could have gone either way, although we did deserve the win overall. Lacked a bit of control but stuck at the task well. Costa and Nketiah making a big difference again. Both have to be in with a shout of starting vs Derby. #lufc #MOT
— Mighty Whites Pod (@mightywhitespod) September 15, 2019
The visitors created some very good chances, with Patrick Bamford twice drawing saves from Brad Collins. Pablo Hernandez and Jack Harrison also missed the target from good scoring positions.
Leeds enjoyed 67% of possession and registered 21 shots during the game. The Whites have now won their past six away games and are at the top of the table above Swansea on goal difference.