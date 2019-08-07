Leeds United fans react to Dwight Gayle transfer link

Leeds United fans on social networking site Twitter have urged the club to sign Dwight Gayle from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.
The Whites have lost a key player in Kemar Roofe who joined Anderlecht earlier this week. His departure means Leeds are short of options in their strike department.
According to a recent report from The Telegraph, Leeds and West Bromwich Albion are showing interest in signing Gayle who scored 24 goals last season on loan for the Baggies.
The Northern Echo reported earlier this week that Leeds have made contact with the Premier League club over a possible move for the striker.
Some Leeds fans on Twitter believe that Gayle would be a brilliant signing for the club.
@LUFC @andrearadri sign Dwight Gayle and guarantee promotion as things stand Leeds will be in the same boat come February the squad is too small.
— John Bobbel (@JohnBobbel) August 6, 2019
Would love Gayle at Leeds!! Make it happen @LUFC MOT!!!! 💙⚽️💛
— Luke Roberts (@Roberts5Luk) August 6, 2019
Spot on – we need a proven goal scorer from the off and with the team we have there will be so many chances for Gayle to wipe the division as top goal scorer week in week out!
— Lufc passion LAM ⚽️ (@LamLufc) August 6, 2019
I was hoping that Bielsa would prefer Dwight Gayle instead of Ryan Kent😩😂#lufc
— Connor Mahoney!! BielsaBall and Beer 🍺🍺 (@ConnorMOT92) August 6, 2019
I want Gayle but I’m realistic we can’t afford his wages.
Kent is very for first team football.
The young lad at Arsenal I know very little about. I’m sure he’s talented but will he score 14 goals like Roofe? Hard to tell, perfectly ready to eat my words.
— Mikey Boxing & LUFC 👊⚽️🏴 (@OleksandyrU) August 6, 2019
Can we get 32Red to pay for Dwight Gayle please Sir. #lufc
— L33D5 UN1T3D (@LeeTate764) August 6, 2019
Phil Hay of The Athletic UK, however, has claimed yesterday that Leeds are not in the running for the striker and that they have other targets.
The Yorkshire club probably would struggle to match Gayle’s asking price and his wages.
With less than 48 hours remaining it looks difficult for Leeds to sign Gayle either permanently or on loan.