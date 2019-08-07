Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United fans react to Dwight Gayle transfer link

Leeds United fans react to Dwight Gayle transfer link

7 August, 2019 English Championship, English Premier League, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United fans on social networking site Twitter have urged the club to sign Dwight Gayle from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

The Whites have lost a key player in Kemar Roofe who joined Anderlecht earlier this week. His departure means Leeds are short of options in their strike department.

According to a recent report from The Telegraph, Leeds and West Bromwich Albion are showing interest in signing Gayle who scored 24 goals last season on loan for the Baggies.

The Northern Echo reported earlier this week that Leeds have made contact with the Premier League club over a possible move for the striker.

Some Leeds fans on Twitter believe that Gayle would be a brilliant signing for the club.

Phil Hay of The Athletic UK, however, has claimed yesterday that Leeds are not in the running for the striker and that they have other targets.

The Yorkshire club probably would struggle to match Gayle’s asking price and his wages.

With less than 48 hours remaining it looks difficult for Leeds to sign Gayle either permanently or on loan.

Aston Villa fans react as Aaron Tshibola linked with Sunderland move
Report: Manchester United have turned down a bid by Everton to loan Chris Smalling

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com