Leeds United fans react to Danny Batth transfer link

According to the Daily Mirror’s live blog (30th August, 03:57), Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday are looking to sign Danny Batth on loan before Friday’s 5 pm deadline.
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is keen to bolster his squad, but the Argentine has shown little willingness to sign a defender.
Leeds have Gaetano Berardi, Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson, as three first-choice centre-backs, while Luke Ayling has played in central defence as well this season.
Batth is an experienced defender and will be a solid backup option for the club. The 27-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at the club, and he is now the sixth choice for Nuno following the arrival of Leander Dendoncker.
He wasn’t included in Wolves’ EFL Cup clash on Tuesday despite Nuno making a raft of changes to the starting line-up.
Some Leeds United fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on the transfer link, and there is a general feeling that he will be a good option for the club.
Here are some of the best reactions from Leeds fans on Twitter:
I reckon if we got Izzy Brown and Danny Batth we would be in great shape until the January window. To be fair if Bielsa said we needed a pink forklift truck and a selection of Culture Club branded dildos I wouldn’t disagree with him. #LUFC
— Bielsa’s Big Blue Butt Bucket (@BlueBucketB) August 30, 2018
Not sure what everyone else thinks but I’d have Danny Batth from Wolves. Reliable backup so he’s the sort of quality of centre back you’re going to be able to sign as backup. #lufc
— Brandon Yates (@BielsasEnganche) August 30, 2018
Get @Danny_Batth in and that’s an impressive window, strengthened well and gives us a proper look until January to reevaluate, still got forshaw aswell to come back into the fold #LUFC
— #LUFC (@THEGAFFASOFFICE) August 30, 2018
Izzy Brown and Lucas Piazon and Danny Batth pretty please
— ian farmer (@Farmeri3) August 30, 2018
Danny Batth tomorrow…😊
— Bite Yer Legs (@biteyourlegs) August 30, 2018