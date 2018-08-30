Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United fans react to Danny Batth transfer link

30 August, 2018 English Championship, English Premier League, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves


According to the Daily Mirror’s live blog (30th August, 03:57), Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday are looking to sign Danny Batth on loan before Friday’s 5 pm deadline.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is keen to bolster his squad, but the Argentine has shown little willingness to sign a defender.

Leeds have Gaetano Berardi, Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson, as three first-choice centre-backs, while Luke Ayling has played in central defence as well this season.

Batth is an experienced defender and will be a solid backup option for the club. The 27-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at the club, and he is now the sixth choice for Nuno following the arrival of Leander Dendoncker.

He wasn’t included in Wolves’ EFL Cup clash on Tuesday despite Nuno making a raft of changes to the starting line-up.

Some Leeds United fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on the transfer link, and there is a general feeling that he will be a good option for the club.

Here are some of the best reactions from Leeds fans on Twitter:

