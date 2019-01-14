Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United fans react to Daniel James transfer link

14 January, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


According to reports from Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United are considering to make a bid for Swansea City defender Daniel James in the January transfer window.

The Whites are looking to bolster their attacking depth, and have identified the winger as a potential addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

The report claims that the Swansea winger is “on the list of outfield targets approved by Bielsa”, and he will be offered the chance to move to Leeds if the two clubs agree to a deal.

The 21-year-old is valued in excess of £3m and the Whites are weighing up an offer. Some Leeds fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction.

The Wales international joined Swansea as a youngster from Hull City’s academy in 2014. He made his debut at the start of this season, and has enjoyed a good season for Graham Potter’s side.

James is under contract with Swansea for another 18 months but Leeds are looking to lure him away from the Liberty Stadium in January.

